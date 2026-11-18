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The Roshn Saudi League has shocked Al-Ahli fans with a surprise decision ahead of the Clasico against their traditional rivals Al-Nassr.

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Al-Ahli host rivals Al-Nassr at the Alinma Stadium in Jeddah on Friday , in a game postponed from the ninth round of the Roshn Saudi League.

With 48 hours to go, Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiyah reported that the Roshn Saudi League had turned down a banner Al-Ahli fans wanted to display in the stands at the Alinma Stadium during the Clasico.

The paper didn't say why. It did confirm that the Al-Ahli supporters' association is still waiting for the green light on the tifo it had requested to display alongside the banner, with plans to install it in the stands at the Alinma Stadium on Thursday.

That approval is expected within the next few hours, on Wednesday evening, according to the newspaper, with the tifo designed in support of Saudi Arabia.

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Relations between Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli have been badly strained in recent years, particularly since Al-Ahli dropped out of the Roshn Saudi League into the First Division League at the end of the 2021-2022 season.

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Straight after the drop, a well-known delivery app that sponsored Al-Nassr's stadium at the time published an advert mocking Al-Ahli's relegation with a pair of sunglasses.

Rivals started taunting Al-Ahli's players this way around four years ago, in the 30th and final round of the 2021-2022 Saudi league season.

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Al-Ahli drew 0-0 with Al-Shabab that day. The result confirmed their relegation to the Saudi First Division League for the first time in their history, and Al-Shabab's fans celebrated by putting on sunglasses.

Ever since, sunglasses have been a way to mock Al-Ahli fans, and rival supporters have made the most of it.

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Nobody has milked it more than Al-Nassr's fans, who kept using the celebration to wind up Al-Ahli supporters even after Al-Ahli won promotion back to the Roshn Saudi League in 2023.

Saudi newspaper Al-Weeam had earlier explained where the taunt comes from: the team's relegation to the First Division League.

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The glasses, the paper said, are a nod to First Division League matches being played in the daytime, unlike Roshn Saudi League fixtures, which means fans need sunglasses when they go to games.

The mockery carried on right up to the last Clasico, a 2-0 win for Al-Nassr at Al-Awwal Park in the Roshn Saudi League on 29 April.

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According to press reports at the time, Al-Nassr fans were stopped from entering Al-Awwal Park wearing sunglasses bearing the Yelo League name, designed to mock Al-Ahli.

For Al-Ahli, Friday's Clasico against Al-Nassr matters. It could decide whether they get back into the Roshn Saudi League title race this season.

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Al-Ahli sit sixth in the Saudi league table on 21 points from seven wins and four defeats, a full nine points behind leaders Al-Hilal.

Al-Nassr are third on 28 points, two behind Al-Hilal and trailing second-placed Al-Qadsiah only on goal difference.