Surprise: could Riyad Mahrez return to Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia?

Riyad Mahrez could be heading back to Al-Ahli. Press reports have raised the prospect of the Algerian, who left the Saudi club earlier this year, rejoining their ranks during the current summer transfer window.

Al-Ahli had surprisingly decided, following the end of last season, to unilaterally terminate their contract with Mahrez, a season before it was due to end, after three campaigns he spent in their ranks.

Saudi journalist Abdulaziz Al-Muraisel now reckons the Algerian star could return to Al-Ahli in the coming period, signing on a free transfer.

Speaking on the "Nabd Tuwaiq" platform, Al-Muraisel explained that Al-Ahli's players want Mahrez back. One of them has already contacted the player to gauge his position, and he welcomed a return should he receive the same salary.

Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli's neighbours and traditional rivals, are also weighing up a move for Mahrez as they hunt for a new right winger to replace France's Moussa Diaby. But the Algerian is giving priority to Al-Ahli, according to the Saudi journalist.

Some reports have spoken of Saudi club Al-Shabab closing in on Mahrez on a free transfer. The capital club have yet to announce the deal.