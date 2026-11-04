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Al Ittihad vs Al Ain: AFC Champions League EliteGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Surprise changes to Al-Ittihad's schedule: a winter break awaits Roshan League adjustments

Match
Al Ittihad vs Neom SC
Al Ittihad
Neom SC
Saudi Pro League
J. Wissing
Saudi Arabia
Germany

What awaits Al-Ahly after the postponement of the Asian Cup?

Al-Ittihad's board have begun reviewing their arrangements after recent changes to the domestic fixture schedule forced a rethink of the team's programme, including the overseas training camp pencilled in for next January.

Sources at "Arriyadiyah" say the postponement of the round 13 matches, along with the expected changes to the Saudi league's fixture dates, has pushed club officials to re-examine a winter preparation plan built around the Spanish city of Marbella.

The full picture on the camp's date and details will become clear once the Saudi Pro League announces the amended schedule over the coming days, the sources added.

Marbella had been the choice for Al-Ittihad's winter gathering after the Spanish city hosted their summer camp at the start of the current season.

Next matches
ITT

ITT

Saudi Pro League

06 Nov 2026

NEO

NEO

All of this follows the Asian Football Confederation's decision on Tuesday morning to postpone the 2027 AFC Asian Cup. The tournament was due to begin in Saudi Arabia next January but will now run from December 2027 to January.

For now, German coach Jens Wiesing has handed Al-Ittihad's players a five-day break while the new programme takes shape.

Read also: Two heavyweight tests: Donis announces Saudi Arabia's squad for the November camp

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