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Canada v Qatar: Group B - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
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Surprise: Bahrain demand Qatar's points despite defeat, and the reason is the World Cup!

A. Madibo
Yemen vs Qatar
Yemen
Qatar
Gulf Cup
Bahrain vs UAE
Bahrain
UAE
Qatar
Yemen
Bahrain
United Arab Emirates

Will Qatar lose the three points despite the win?

Bahrain have sprung a stunning surprise, demanding the points from their Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27" clash with Qatar despite losing the game.

Qatar beat Bahrain 2-0 yesterday, Thursday, at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, in the opening round of the group stage.

According to Qatar's "Al-Kass" channels, Bahrain lodged a protest over the participation of Qatar player Asem Madibo, arguing that he was serving a five-match suspension from the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA banned Madibo for five matches after the red card he picked up for a violent challenge on Canada's Ismael Kone in the second round of the group stage at the World Cup.

Qatar played just one game after facing Canada. They took on Bosnia and Herzegovina in the third round of the group stage before crashing out, with no further matches before the Gulf tournament.

If the protest succeeds, Bahrain will take the points and leap to second in Group Two on three points, level with the UAE on goal difference at the top, while Qatar would tumble to third with nothing to show for it.

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