Chelsea's attacking numbers keep climbing at the start of the new 2026-2027 Premier League season.

The Blues went into the break 3-1 up against Brighton in their second-round fixture.

Romeo Lavia set the tone with a bolt from the blue inside four minutes. Pedro Neto and Joao Pedro then piled on two more for Xabi Alonso's side, with Malick Yalcouye grabbing one back for Brighton.

According to Opta, "Chelsea have become only the second team in Premier League history to score within the first four minutes of each of their first two matches of the season".

It added: "The only side to have achieved this feat before Chelsea was Bolton Wanderers in the 2002-2003 season".









That attacking swagger comes with an obvious worry at the other end. For all their sharpness in the final third, Chelsea still can't keep a clean sheet, conceding in an 18th consecutive Premier League match in a run stretching back to last season, according to Squawka.









Chelsea had kicked off the campaign with a 3-2 win away at Fulham in round one. Joao Pedro struck first, netting inside the opening minute.

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