Surprise appearance: will Riyad Mahrez return to the Roshn League?

Riyad Mahrez is back in the spotlight. The former Al-Ahli star has Saudi fans buzzing over a possible return to the Roshn Saudi League in the upcoming winter transfer window, after the Algeria international recently turned up in striking physical condition.

Mahrez left Al-Ahli at the start of this season when his contract was terminated. He hasn't joined a club since, leaving his future wide open as he weighs up his next move.

Read also: Giorgos Donis: firm in statements, "submissive" in actions

Mahrez regains fitness: an appearance that sparks debate

The Algerian has spent recent weeks working through an intensive rehabilitation programme under the watch of his personal trainer, all part of a plan to sharpen his fitness and get back on the pitch in top shape.









A set of images on X showed just how far he has come. Mahrez looked lean and in fine form, and the talk of a competitive comeback quickly followed.

Those pictures lit up Saudi fans. Plenty of them made clear they'd love to see Mahrez in the Roshn League again, especially after his previous spell with Al-Ahli in Saudi football.

Will winter open the door to a return?

Don't read too much into the shape he's in, though. For all the growing speculation, there has been no official word on his next destination and no sign of talks with a Saudi club.

The winter window is nearly here, and Mahrez's name stays firmly in the conversation. Fans are left waiting to see what comes next: a return to Saudi pitches, or a fresh destination to carry on his career.