Surprise after falling-out! Curious twist after financial dispute over Memphis Depay

In an official statement, the Sao Paulo club said the parties had agreed to keep working together despite their previous public falling-out.

The 32-year-old attacker spoke in a relaxed mood on the club's own channel Corinthians TV about signing the new deal: "Many emotions are going through my head and through my body. First of all, I would like to thank everyone who was involved in this renewal process."

But the partnership came close to collapse before the breakthrough. As recently as last week, the relationship between the Netherlands international and club officials looked broken beyond repair. Corinthians had publicly announced they did not want to extend Depay's contract, which sparked an emotional response from the forward.

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Why did Memphis Depay and Corinthians argue?

On X, the veteran vented his frustration and accused the club's bosses of breaking their word. "I am very disappointed that Corinthians have decided not to honour our existing agreement to extend my contract by a further two years," the forward wrote in his statement.

He also issued a clear threat: "In the coming days, I will speak publicly, but rest assured that I will not let this unacceptable behaviour go unpunished."

Money sat at the centre of the row. Reports in Brazilian media said the South Americans owed their star player around eight million US dollars, excluding interest claims.

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Memphis Depay at Corinthians: 20 goals in 79 games

After intensive negotiations, both sides finally resolved the financial dispute, much to the relief of club president Osmar Stabile. "They were long negotiations, but they ended in the best possible way for Corinthians and Memphis. I thank Memphis with all my heart for all his efforts to stay at the club. We are very pleased about the contract extension and are ready for the next stage," the club chief explained.

Depay, formerly of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, moved to Brazil in September 2024. Since then, the Dutchman has scored 20 goals in 79 competitive appearances for the club. During that spell, Depay won three trophies with Corinthians: the Campeonato Paulista, the 2025 Copa do Brasil and the 2026 Supercopa Rei.

Now the attacker wants more. "Of course Corinthians are a giant. I have seen, and everyone has seen, how big this club is. How big we are together. I am very, very happy. I can hardly wait to get back to work. We have many goals that we will fight for. I am very happy," he said, summing up the turnaround.