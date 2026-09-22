Kylian Mbappé sat out France training on Tuesday. The captain of Les Bleus was struck down by a health problem that ruled him out of the squad's second session under Zinedine Zidane.

France had been due to train at their Clairefontaine base as they build towards Friday's clash with Turkey, Zidane's first match in charge of Les Bleus.

According to "L'Équipe", Mbappé is suffering from a "flu-like syndrome" that forced him to miss the session. The other 22 players Zidane called up trained as normal.

While his teammates headed out onto the pitch and happily posed for photos with the fans, the 27-year-old stayed inside the Clairefontaine residence. Reports suggest he remained in bed.

How long the skipper will be missing from training remains unclear, with everything hinging on how his condition develops before the Turkey game that marks Zidane's debut as France coach.

No other absences in the France ranks

France reported no other missing men. The remaining 22 players all turned up for the session, which was open to supporters, and posed for photos before it got under way.

Members of the coaching staff, chief among them Zidane's assistant David Bettoni and Fabien Barthez, reached the pitch a few minutes before the players.

Zidane, for his part, held back until the players had started their warm-up and the fans had drifted to the stands of the "Bibarot" stadium. Only then did he join the group, wary of stealing the limelight from his players during the open session.

Three more matches follow the Turkey tie for France in the UEFA Nations League during this first gathering under Zidane. They visit Belgium on 28 September, then host Italy and Belgium on 2 and 5 October at the "Stade de France".

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