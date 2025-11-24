How to watch today’s Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Phoenix Suns are set to host the Houston Rockets to begin the pivotal NBA game on November 24, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT.

This season, the Houston Rockets lead the league in scoring and rebounding, averaging 122.9 points and 49.6 rebounds per game, while the Phoenix Suns average 118.5 points and 43.6 rebounds.

However, the Rockets average 25.3 assists and 9.2 steals a game, while the Suns average 26.8 assists and 10.7 steals. Houston has 4.9 blocks per game in comparison to Phoenix's 4.5.

Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets: Date and tip-off time

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Houston Rockets in an epic NBA game on November 24, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date November 24, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Mortgage Matchup Center Location Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Phoenix Suns and the Houston Rockets live on:

Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

Phoenix Suns team news

Devin Booker is shooting 47.2% from the field and 88.0% from the free-throw line while averaging 26.9 points per game.

Mark Williams averages 8.4 rebounds per game, comprising 5.4 defensive and 3.0 offensive boards.

Phoenix Suns injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Grayson Allen Quadriceps injury Out SG, Jalen Green: out (hamstring). Hamstring injury Out

Houston Rockets team news

Alperen Sengun averages 10.0 rebounds per game, with 7.0 on defense and 3.0 on offense.

Amen Thompson is shooting 47.5% from the field and averaging 17.2 points, 5.0 assists, and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Houston Rockets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Kevin Durant Personal Out PF, Dorian Finney-Smith Ankle injury Out

Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets head-to-head record

The Houston Rockets have a distinct lead over the Phoenix Suns based on their five prior head-to-head encounters, winning four of them. Houston has demonstrated their ability to score a lot of points against the Suns, as evidenced by a commanding 148-109 victory and multiple other victories in which it controlled the pace, including 119-111 and 118-109.

Phoenix did win by a narrow margin of 110-105, proving that they can contend with the Rockets once their defense becomes more formidable. However, with Houston's constant offensive success in this game, the Suns will probably need to perform better on both ends to be competitive. The Rockets may regain control of the game if they maintain their impressive scoring streak.

Date Results Mar 31, 2025 Rockets 148-109 Suns Mar 13, 2025 Rockets 111-104 Suns Feb 13, 2025 Rockets 119-111 Suns Mar 03, 2024 Rockets 118-109 Suns Mar 01, 2024 Suns 110-105 Rockets

