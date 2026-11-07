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Premier League
team-logoSunderland
Stadium of Light
team-logoChelsea
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James Freemantle
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Sunderland vs Chelsea Premier League preview: All you need to know

TV Guide & Streaming
Sunderland vs Chelsea
Sunderland
Chelsea
Premier League
M. Rogers

Comprehensive match preview of Sunderland vs Chelsea in the Premier League at the Stadium of Light. Can the rock-bottom Black Cats pick up anything from the Blues?

Sunderland vs Chelsea Premier League Preview

crest
Premier League - Game Week 10
Stadium of Light

Sunderland host Chelsea at the Stadium of Light in a Premier League fixture on Sunday, 8 November at 10:00 EST and 14:00 GMT. Can the rock-bottom Black Cats get their season going against an improving Chelsea side?

Sunderland feeling the pinch

Regis Le Bris's side lost 3-1 to Coventry City in their most recent Premier League outing and have taken just two points from their last three top-flight games, with defeats to Bournemouth and Brighton also on the ledger. It's not quite panic stations, but things aren't going according to plan for the Black Cats so far this term.

Sunderland AFC v GNK Dinamo - UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD4Getty Images

Blues always entertain

Chelsea travel north in a confident mood following a 2-0 win over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, a result that moved Xabi Alonso's side into fourth place in the Premier League table. Romeo Lavia assisted Morgan Rogers for the opener before Cole Palmer slotted home from the penalty spot to make the points safe.

Chelsea FC v Manchester United - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

How will the visitors fare up North?

The Stadium of Light has historically been a difficult venue for Chelsea to navigate, with Sunderland winning the most recent meeting between the sides on home soil. That gives Le Bris's squad genuine reason for optimism.

Sunderland AFC v GNK Dinamo - UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD4Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

  • Sunderland will be without Omar Alderete through suspension, while Romaine Mundle and Daniel Ballard remain sidelined through injury.
  • Reece James, Joao Pedro, Maxence Lacroix, Jamie Gittens, and Jorrel Hato are all unavailable through injury for the Blues, but Emiliano Martinez is set to return in goal.

Likely XIs

Sunderland (4231): Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, O'Nien, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Rigg, Le Fee, Angulo; Brobbey.

Chelsea (4231): Penders; Acheampong, Fofana, Colwill, Palestra; Henderson, Lavia; Estevao, Palmer, Rogers; Neto.

Team news & squads

Sunderland vs Chelsea Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Sunderland crest
Sunderland
SUN
Formation
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
4-2-3-1
R. RoefsR. RoefsN. MukieleN. MukieleL. O'NienL. O'NienT. HumeT. HumeReinildoReinildoN. SadikiN. SadikiE. Le FeeE. Le FeeG. XhakaG. XhakaT. MeunierT. MeunierN. AnguloN. AnguloB. BrobbeyB. BrobbeyE. MartinezE. MartinezJ. AcheampongJ. AcheampongP. ChavarriaP. ChavarriaL. ColwillL. ColwillW. FofanaW. FofanaJ. HendersonJ. HendersonC. PalmerC. PalmerR. LaviaR. LaviaEstevaoEstevaoM. RogersM. RogersP. NetoP. Neto
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
4-2-3-1
Sunderland

Starting XI

Chelsea

Manager

  • R. Le Bris
  • X. Alonso

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