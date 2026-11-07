Sunderland vs Chelsea Premier League Preview

Premier League - Game Week 10 8 Nov 2026 - 09:00 Stadium of Light

Sunderland host Chelsea at the Stadium of Light in a Premier League fixture on Sunday, 8 November at 10:00 EST and 14:00 GMT. Can the rock-bottom Black Cats get their season going against an improving Chelsea side?

Sunderland feeling the pinch

Regis Le Bris's side lost 3-1 to Coventry City in their most recent Premier League outing and have taken just two points from their last three top-flight games, with defeats to Bournemouth and Brighton also on the ledger. It's not quite panic stations, but things aren't going according to plan for the Black Cats so far this term.

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Blues always entertain

Chelsea travel north in a confident mood following a 2-0 win over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, a result that moved Xabi Alonso's side into fourth place in the Premier League table. Romeo Lavia assisted Morgan Rogers for the opener before Cole Palmer slotted home from the penalty spot to make the points safe.

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How will the visitors fare up North?

The Stadium of Light has historically been a difficult venue for Chelsea to navigate, with Sunderland winning the most recent meeting between the sides on home soil. That gives Le Bris's squad genuine reason for optimism.

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Key stats & injury news

Sunderland will be without Omar Alderete through suspension, while Romaine Mundle and Daniel Ballard remain sidelined through injury.

Reece James, Joao Pedro, Maxence Lacroix, Jamie Gittens, and Jorrel Hato are all unavailable through injury for the Blues, but Emiliano Martinez is set to return in goal.

Likely XIs

Sunderland (4231): Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, O'Nien, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Rigg, Le Fee, Angulo; Brobbey.

Chelsea (4231): Penders; Acheampong, Fofana, Colwill, Palestra; Henderson, Lavia; Estevao, Palmer, Rogers; Neto.

Team news & squads