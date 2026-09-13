Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar UEFA Europa League preview: Everything you need to know

Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar: Match details

Europa League - Game Week 1 16 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Stadium of Light

Sunderland A.F.C. and AZ Alkmaar will kick-off on 16 September 2026 at 19:00 GMT (3:00 PM EST / 20:00 BST / 21:00 SAST).

European football returns to Wearside

Sunderland return to the Stadium of Light to open their UEFA Europa League league phase campaign against Dutch side AZ Alkmaar. Following a tough Premier League defeat over the weekend, Régis Le Bris' side aim to reset under the floodlights and capture crucial early points in front of their home supporters. For AZ Alkmaar, travelling to North East England following a domestic draw offers an opportunity to assert their European pedigree and build momentum on the continent.

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The Black Cats' setback against Arsenal

Sunderland enter Wednesday's fixture looking to bounce back after a 2–0 home defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League on Matchday 4 (September 12). Despite holding out through a goalless first half, Sunderland conceded a 57th-minute strike to Bruno Guimarães before a late penalty from Bukayo Saka sealed the win for the visitors. The result ended an undefeated week that featured a 1–1 draw at Brentford and a 1–0 EFL Cup victory over Hull City.

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The Kaaskoppen's point shared at AFAS Stadium

AZ Alkmaar travel to England following a 1–1 draw at home against Willem II in the Eredivisie on Matchday 6 (September 11). Captain Jordy Clasie opened the scoring for AZ in the 32nd minute, but Devin Haen equalised for Willem II in the 81st minute. The result comes on the heels of a 3–2 away win against SC Heerenveen, keeping Maarten Martens' side firmly in the top half of the Eredivisie table heading into European duty.

Can Sunderland's home crowd crack AZ Alkmaar's tactical shield?

Clashes between English and Dutch sides consistently highlight dynamic tactical contrasts. Sunderland’s physical mid-block and energy through Granit Xhaka and Enzo Le Fée will test AZ’s possession build-up play led by Jordy Clasie and Calvin Stengs. Meanwhile, Brian Brobbey will aim to anchor Sunderland's frontline against AZ's defensive structure. With maximum league-phase momentum on the line on Matchday 1, Wednesday's clash promises high drama from the opening whistle.

Team news & squads

Regis Le Bris has not confirmed his probable starting lineup ahead of this Europa League tie, and no injury or suspension information has been released by the club at this stage. Further team news updates will be added as they become available closer to kick-off.

For AZ Alkmaar, head coach Leeroy Echteld is also yet to reveal his squad plans for the trip to Wearside. No injury or suspension data is currently available for the visiting side, and the latest information will be reflected here as it emerges.

Form

Sunderland head into this fixture with a W2 D1 L1 record from their last four competitive matches, with their most recent outing ending in a 1-1 draw against Brentford in the Premier League on September 5. Before that, they claimed a 1-0 win over Fulham and suffered a 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town. Across their last five matches including pre-season, the Black Cats have scored five goals and conceded three.

AZ Alkmaar arrive in outstanding form, winning all five of their last five matches across the Eredivisie. Their most recent result was a 2-3 victory away at SC Heerenveen on September 6, following a 5-2 demolition of Go Ahead Eagles the week prior. Echteld's side have been prolific, and their unbeaten run stretches back to the start of the campaign.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Sunderland and AZ Alkmaar. This fixture represents a fresh chapter between the two clubs at European level.