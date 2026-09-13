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Europa League
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Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar UEFA Europa League preview: Everything you need to know

Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar
Europa League
TV Guide & Streaming
Sunderland
AZ Alkmaar

Comprehensive match preview of Sunderland A.F.C. vs AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa League. We break down recent domestic results, form, and key storylines ahead of this Wednesday night opener at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar: Match details

crest
Europa League - Game Week 1
Stadium of Light

Sunderland A.F.C. and AZ Alkmaar will kick-off on 16 September 2026 at 19:00 GMT (3:00 PM EST / 20:00 BST / 21:00 SAST).

European football returns to Wearside

Sunderland return to the Stadium of Light to open their UEFA Europa League league phase campaign against Dutch side AZ Alkmaar. Following a tough Premier League defeat over the weekend, Régis Le Bris' side aim to reset under the floodlights and capture crucial early points in front of their home supporters. For AZ Alkmaar, travelling to North East England following a domestic draw offers an opportunity to assert their European pedigree and build momentum on the continent.

Sunderland v Arsenal FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

The Black Cats' setback against Arsenal

Sunderland enter Wednesday's fixture looking to bounce back after a 2–0 home defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League on Matchday 4 (September 12). Despite holding out through a goalless first half, Sunderland conceded a 57th-minute strike to Bruno Guimarães before a late penalty from Bukayo Saka sealed the win for the visitors. The result ended an undefeated week that featured a 1–1 draw at Brentford and a 1–0 EFL Cup victory over Hull City.

AZ Alkmaar v NEC Nijmegen - Dutch KNVB BekerGetty Images

The Kaaskoppen's point shared at AFAS Stadium

AZ Alkmaar travel to England following a 1–1 draw at home against Willem II in the Eredivisie on Matchday 6 (September 11). Captain Jordy Clasie opened the scoring for AZ in the 32nd minute, but Devin Haen equalised for Willem II in the 81st minute. The result comes on the heels of a 3–2 away win against SC Heerenveen, keeping Maarten Martens' side firmly in the top half of the Eredivisie table heading into European duty.

Can Sunderland's home crowd crack AZ Alkmaar's tactical shield? 

Clashes between English and Dutch sides consistently highlight dynamic tactical contrasts. Sunderland’s physical mid-block and energy through Granit Xhaka and Enzo Le Fée will test AZ’s possession build-up play led by Jordy Clasie and Calvin Stengs. Meanwhile, Brian Brobbey will aim to anchor Sunderland's frontline against AZ's defensive structure. With maximum league-phase momentum on the line on Matchday 1, Wednesday's clash promises high drama from the opening whistle.

Team news & squads

Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar Probable lineups

Manager

  • R. Le Bris

Regis Le Bris has not confirmed his probable starting lineup ahead of this Europa League tie, and no injury or suspension information has been released by the club at this stage. Further team news updates will be added as they become available closer to kick-off.

For AZ Alkmaar, head coach Leeroy Echteld is also yet to reveal his squad plans for the trip to Wearside. No injury or suspension data is currently available for the visiting side, and the latest information will be reflected here as it emerges.

Form

SUN

SUN - Form

IPS
L2-1
FUL
W1-0
BRE
D1-1
HUL
W1-0
ARS
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
AZ

AZ - Form

UTR
W1-4
SIT
W0-2
GAE
W5-2
HEE
W2-3
WII
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Sunderland head into this fixture with a W2 D1 L1 record from their last four competitive matches, with their most recent outing ending in a 1-1 draw against Brentford in the Premier League on September 5. Before that, they claimed a 1-0 win over Fulham and suffered a 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town. Across their last five matches including pre-season, the Black Cats have scored five goals and conceded three.

AZ Alkmaar arrive in outstanding form, winning all five of their last five matches across the Eredivisie. Their most recent result was a 2-3 victory away at SC Heerenveen on September 6, following a 5-2 demolition of Go Ahead Eagles the week prior. Echteld's side have been prolific, and their unbeaten run stretches back to the start of the campaign.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Sunderland and AZ Alkmaar. This fixture represents a fresh chapter between the two clubs at European level.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LyonLyonOL
00000000
1
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
00000000
1
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
00000000
1
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
00000000
1
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
00000000
1
MarseilleMarseilleOM
00000000
1
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
00000000
1
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
00000000
1
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
00000000
1
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
00000000
1
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
00000000
1
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
00000000
1
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
00000000
1
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
00000000
1
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
00000000
1
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
00000000
1
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
00000000
1
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
00000000
1
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
00000000
1
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
00000000
1
BenficaBenficaBEN
00000000
1
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
00000000
1
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
00000000
1
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
00000000
1
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
00000000
1
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
00000000
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
00000000
1
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
00000000
1
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
00000000
1
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
00000000
1
CelticCelticCEL
00000000
1
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
00000000
1
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
00000000
1
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
00000000
1
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
00000000
1
RennesRennesREN
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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