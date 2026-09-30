Sudden rebellion: the truth about the cancellation of the Morocco v Ghana match

Moroccan reports have revealed the truth behind recent talk that the friendly between Morocco and Ghana had been called off.

Moroccan website Hesport confirmed the match is off, citing Ghana Football Association communications director Henry Asante, who said they had notified the Moroccan Football Federation of the decision.

The cancellation, according to the same source, stems from internal turmoil within the Ghana camp. The Black Stars players have rebelled over their financial dues, and several refused to travel to Morocco for the game as a result.

Kooora forums









Faced with the void, the Moroccan Football Federation moved quickly to line up another friendly for Mohamed Ouahbi's side and keep their preparations ticking over.

Morocco made their first appearances after the World Cup by beating Gabon and Lesotho, both by the same 2-0 scoreline, in qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ouahbi's men had been set to round off the current international break against Ghana this coming Sunday.

Read also: The secret at Barcelona: Harry Kane: What Gordon does is not easy, and Arnold is exceptional