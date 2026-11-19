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An injury to Frenchman Aurélien Tchouaméni gives Brazilian Vinicius Junior a fresh chance to win back his place in Real Madrid's starting line-up, after absences in midfield opened the door for José Mourinho to consider changing how roles are distributed within the team.

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According to Spanish newspaper "Marca", the Portuguese coach is weighing up Arda Güler and Bernardo Silva in the holding midfield roles, with Vinicius and Yan Diomande on the wings, as he looks to get the most out of Madrid's attacking talent in the coming weeks.

Real Madrid return to La Liga action against Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabéu next Saturday. Supporters are eager to see the team back after the international break, not least because Madrid's performances and results between the first and second breaks were impressive.

The break looks like a turning point in Vinicius's season. Serving a four-match domestic suspension, he used the time away to regain his balance and escape the pressure that had built around him in recent weeks. Then he joined up with Brazil and produced eye-catching attacking displays that restored his confidence.

Five goals in two friendlies tell the story. The Brazilian winger scored twice against Japan and three times against Singapore, despite not playing the full duration of both matches: he managed 90 minutes in the first and 60 in the second. The message was clear. His scoring touch is back, and he's ready to fight for a starting place at Real Madrid.

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Vinicius had endured a difficult start to the season, and admitted himself that his summer preparations were not ideal in physical and technical terms. He also faced extra pressure over his future at the club after signing his new contract with Real Madrid, a deal he said had added to the responsibility and expectations around him.

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Winning his place back after the suspension won't be straightforward tactically, though. Ivorian Yan Diomande seized on his absence to force his way into the team's plans, and his performances have made him a strong contender for the left wing. He can also play on the right, which gives Mourinho multiple options in attack.

Arda Güler's fine form on the right wing complicates things further. The Turkish player has become one of the key figures behind Madrid's improved performances in recent matches, adding a clear creative spark and smart movement between the lines. Dropping him for Celta Vigo won't be easy, even though he played plenty of minutes for his country during the break.

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Mourinho is determined to keep Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham in the starting line-up, which leaves him with an abundance of attacking options in Vinicius, Diomande and Güler. Three players, two places. He has to find a tactical solution that uses as many of them as possible without upsetting the team's balance.

Tchouaméni's sudden injury, picked up on duty with France, could change Mourinho's calculations. It gives him the chance to try Arda Güler alongside Bernardo Silva in a double pivot instead of the usual midfield set-up. That would open the way for Vinicius and Diomande to play together on the wings, with Mbappé and Bellingham keeping their places in the starting line-up.

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On paper, it's an attacking solution that would let Madrid exploit pace and skill out wide. Vinicius and Diomande are both dangerous in one-on-one duels and running in behind opposition defences, while Güler and Bernardo Silva can build attacks and control the tempo with their technique and quality on the ball.

The option isn't without risk. Güler and Bernardo Silva lack the physical attributes Tchouaméni brings to midfield, and neither matches the Frenchman's ability to win the ball and provide defensive cover. That could leave space for opponents and demand greater defensive organisation to stop the team losing its balance.

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The change is expected to be temporary, until Tchouaméni recovers and the whole squad returns to full fitness. Even so, his absence could give Mourinho a chance to test a new attacking combination and see whether Güler and Bernardo can form a midfield partnership, without sacrificing what Vinicius and Diomande offer out wide.

Tchouaméni's injury could yet turn from a problem in Madrid's plans into a fresh opportunity for Vinicius to reclaim his starting place, with his form for Brazil having opened the door to a strong comeback. Celta Vigo becomes an important test of Mourinho's options. He has a wealth of attacking talent, but he still needs to find the right space for every player in his line-up.