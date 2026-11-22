Arsenal's match against West Ham United in the Women's Super League produced a worrying scene when one of the London club's players suddenly collapsed on the pitch without any contact. There was concern after the medical staff intervened and she was carried off on a stretcher.
Arsenal's German player Lisa Baum collapsed in the 28th minute while play was stopped for a goal kick, according to German newspaper "Bild". Medical staff rushed on to treat her. Players and coaching staff looked on in alarm.
Medics worked on Baum on the pitch for more than five minutes before stretchering her off as she received oxygen. Nobody had touched her. Everyone waited anxiously for news of her condition after the sudden crisis.
Arsenal moved quickly to reassure supporters. A club statement confirmed Baum had suffered from shortness of breath but was now stable and responding well to treatment, news that eased fears after the incident.
Head coach Renée Slegers also gave an update. She confirmed Baum had suffered shortness of breath on the pitch and called her stable condition very reassuring news, given how serious the scene during the match had been.
The 19-year-old joined Arsenal from German club Leipzig in the summer in a deal worth around 600,000 euros. She has made 16 appearances for the London club and scored twice. This year she also made her senior international debut for Germany.
The game finished goalless. Arsenal sit sixth in the Women's Super League table, eight points behind third-placed London City Lionesses, as the competition enters the international break.
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My story with soccer began when I was just a toddler, a little boy who didn’t fully understand what he was watching, but the magic emanating from the fields was too powerful to resist. I clearly remember following the Egyptian national team at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where my eyes were filled with wonder at the dramatic moments, and my heart was immersed in a sea of endless excitement. That was the beginning, the spark that ignited a passion that still burns today.
In the vault of my sporting memories, there are moments that will never fade. But if I had to choose just one, it would undoubtedly be Zinedine Zidane’s immortal goal in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen. A single ball, a rocket from “Zizou’s” left foot, flew in a mesmerizing arc to find the back of the net, securing Real Madrid’s ninth title. It was a moment when time stood still—a blend of beauty and power—reminding us that soccer is not just a game, but an art that touches the soul.
As for my all-time favorite lineup? It’s really tough—it’s like choosing among the stars in the sky. Here it is: (Goalkeeper) Gianluigi Buffon… (Defense): Roberto Carlos, Cafu, Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini… (Midfield): Zinedine Zidane, Claude Makélélé, Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta... (Forward): Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo “The Phenomenon.”