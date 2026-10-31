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Julian NagelsmannGetty Images
Christian Guinin
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Successor to Michael Carrick? Manchester United apparently make a decision on Julian Nagelsmann

Premier League
Manchester United
J. Nagelsmann
Transfers
U. Emery
A. Conte
E. Howe

Julian Nagelsmann is being touted as a candidate for the Manchester United manager’s job. The Red Devils now appear to have made a decision on the matter.

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Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the former Germany coach is no longer a likely option to succeed Michael Carrick, who remains in charge. Manchester United's decision-makers want to stick with Carrick at least until after Saturday afternoon's match against Chelsea FC. If he loses his "final" against the Blues, they are reportedly looking to put someone else on the touchline.

Among the options Romano mentions is Unai Emery. Unlike Nagelsmann, the Spaniard is under contract with a club, so any agreement would require a fee. "Aston Villa are determined to continue with Emery. Emery is 100 per cent involved in the project; he decides everything concerning the players, the tactics, the strategy," Romano said.

Former Newcastle coach Eddie Howe and Antonio Conte, who is also without a club, have repeatedly been named as possible candidates to succeed Carrick in recent days.

마이클 캐릭 (Michael Carrick)Getty Images

How did Manchester United start the season?

After the worst start to a season in the club's history, Manchester United sit 16th in the Premier League with just seven points from nine matches. The Red Devils have now gone eight matches without a win in all competitions. Their last three points came in mid-September with a 4-0 Champions League win against Sabah FK.

Next matches
MUN

MUN

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

ROM

ROM

Nagelsmann, meanwhile, is available after leaving the Germany job. The former Bayern Munich coach resigned following the early exit at the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Jürgen Klopp succeeded him.

For years, Manchester United have tried in vain to return to the top, going through a succession of coaches along the way. Many pundits in Britain believe Carrick's time will soon be up too, despite his having been in charge since January and holding a contract until 2028.

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