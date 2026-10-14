Friday, the day after tomorrow, will mark exactly four weeks since Bayern Munich last won a match. An extended international break has kept the Munich side from a crisis of historic proportions: they've played just two competitive matches in that time. First came a 2-2 draw away to FC Augsburg, followed by a 3-3 draw away to Viking Stavanger.

Both slip-ups came against sides considerably weaker on paper. Worse, they followed similar patterns.

In both games, Bayern Munich's own stupidity and shortcomings proved costly. "I'm standing here again, just as I was after the Augsburg game, and basically we've done the same thing again," sporting director Max Eberl said resignedly in Stavanger. "Almost an identical pattern to the game." He added: "We made even more mistakes today than we did against Augsburg."

Bayern Munich: Early goals conceded and costly losses of possession

Bayern conceded early in both matches. Against Augsburg, they conceded the fastest goal in Bundesliga history, after eight seconds. Against Stavanger, it took 72 seconds. Individual errors made both goals possible. In Augsburg, goalkeeper Manuel Neuer lost possession disastrously. In Stavanger, Min-Jae Kim unnecessarily conceded the corner that led to the goal. Coach Vincent Kompany lamented his team's "overconfidence" in always wanting to find a way to play their way out.

For the second goal against both Augsburg and Stavanger, an opposition through ball cut straight through a poorly coordinated Munich defence. Viking captain Zlatko Tripic had almost predicted it at the pre-match press conference: "If they send a lot of players forward, spaces open up." In Stavanger, though, Bayern's mistakes went beyond footballing errors.

Thanks to a Harry Kane double and a goal from Luis Diaz, Bayern Munich had come back to lead 3-2. Then Michael Olise lost his head. He picked up a yellow card for a tactical foul, then another for throwing the ball into an opponent's face. Off he went for a second booking. "Incredibly stupid," said Kompany. With Bayern down to ten men, Joshua Kimmich's avoidable loss of possession led to the late goal that made it 3-3.

IMAGO

Bayern Munich: A faltering spine and the referee in focus

Several key players in Bayern Munich's spine are going through difficult periods. After his mistake against Augsburg, captain Manuel Neuer has faced debate about a possible premature changing of the guard in the Munich goal. He is also dealing with health problems again. Vice-captain Kimmich has faced questions since an international break with the Germany team that went so badly for him. His central midfield partner Aleksandar Pavlovic calls the debate "Unnecessary", but it exists nonetheless.

After a very poor first half in Stavanger, Jonathan Tah came off at half-time. Luis Diaz still looks tense even after his special leave. Little of his once so positive energy is currently on show, and the three goals ruled out for offside did not help. Perhaps his legitimate goal in Stavanger will turn things around. Olise, meanwhile, must process the first sending-off and probably the most senseless act of his professional career so far. He will definitely miss next week's big match against last year's finalists Arsenal through suspension.

Nobody at Bayern Munich complained about Olise's entirely justified sending-off in Norway. As in Augsburg, however, the Munich side also took issue with the referee in Stavanger. Kompany admitted they let it distract them during the match: "We were perhaps preoccupied with things that don't help us in this situation, like the referee." Their subsequent analysis focused on him, too.

In Augsburg, the issue was Diaz's first goal, which probably should not have been ruled out. In Stavanger, it was the general attitude of Bulgarian referee Georgi Kabakov, who had already drawn scrutiny because of his previous suspension. The criticism was justified on both occasions. But after slip-ups against teams of Augsburg's or Stavanger's calibre, Bayern Munich should focus on their own shortcomings rather than the referee's performance.

What happens next for Bayern Munich?

Since Kompany took charge in summer 2024, Bayern Munich have gone at least two competitive matches in a row without a win on four occasions. Three came in his debut season, with the fourth this spring, when the Munich side drew with 1. FC Heidenheim in the already-decided Bundesliga between their two Champions League semi-finals against Paris Saint-Germain (4-5 and 1-1).

By contrast, Bayern Munich were flawless in the early stages of the previous season. They have already slipped up three times in nine matches now, but back then the Munich side made the best start to a season in the history of any club from Europe's top five leagues, winning 16 consecutive matches across all competitions. Those wins included victories against Club World Cup winners Chelsea and Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain. Bayern did not drop their first points until mid-November, when they drew with Union Berlin.

Now, after two matches without a win, Bayern Munich face three difficult assignments in a row. In the Bundesliga, they play an apparently resurgent RB Leipzig, then face Arsenal in the Champions League before returning to Bundesliga action against league leaders SC Freiburg. A dip could yet become a genuine crisis.

Despite their sometimes inconsistent finishing, Bayern Munich are not short of goals. Harry Kane is the chief reason: he was involved in all five goals against Augsburg and Stavanger.