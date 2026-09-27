Salem Al-Dawsari is closing in on a return. Al-Hilal's captain has stepped up his rehabilitation programme after making notable progress in his recovery from the injury that has kept him sidelined in recent weeks.

According to a special source for "Arriyadiyah", Al-Dawsari works through his rehabilitation daily at the "Al-Majidiya" centre in the capital, Riyadh. He is now close to completing the final stage of his programme, clearing the path for a return to group training.

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The source explained that the Al-Hilal captain is splitting his time between the conditioning gym and the pitch, just as his team-mates prepare to resume training on Wednesday ahead of the upcoming fixtures.

Progress has been notable, but the source stopped short of confirming that Al-Dawsari will be available for the Clasico against Al-Ittihad on 10 October, in the eighth round of the Roshn Pro League.

His involvement, the source added, will hinge on the assessment of the medical and technical staff and his physical readiness before any final decision is taken on his return to competition.

Al-Dawsari underwent surgery on his knee tendon last July, carried out by Finnish doctor Lasse Lempainen, before beginning his rehabilitation and gradual return to the pitch.

Few names loom larger in Al-Hilal's history. Al-Dawsari made his debut in the club's shirt on 24 November 2011 in the Saudi Pro League, going on to score his first goals for the capital side.