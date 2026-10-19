Security fears have taken hold at Galatasaray days before their eagerly awaited UEFA Champions League clash with Lille in France, with the weekend's violence and looting across several French cities prompting the Turkish club to demand guarantees for their delegation and supporters.

French website "Foot Mercato" reported that Galatasaray are deeply concerned about the situation in France, especially with a large Turkish crowd expected at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Wednesday to back the side.

Shops in Lille were damaged and some looted during the unrest. That has only deepened the club's fears over the safety of their players, technical staff and the fans set to travel.

Galatasaray have responded by asking UEFA to put stringent security measures in place, with a particular focus on how supporters move around and stay safe before, during and after the match.

Next matches LIL Champions League 12:45 GAL

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez, meanwhile, confirmed that this week's Champions League fixtures in France, the Lille clash included, will go ahead at their scheduled times.

That leaves the French authorities with a serious security test on their hands, charged with staging the game safely amid the tension and fear hanging over one of the standout fixtures of the European round.