Strange escalation: official move in the Spanish parliament to exclude Morocco from hosting the 2030 World Cup

A Spanish politician has launched an official bid to exclude Morocco from co-hosting the 2030 World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal.

Enrique Santiago, spokesman for the "United Left" (IU) alliance in the Spanish parliament, insists the tournament run by the man he branded "Trump's servant", a reference to FIFA president Gianni Infantino, carries no sufficient guarantees to be staged in Morocco. He wants every activity and preparation for the 2030 event in the Arab country brought to a halt.

Speaking to Spanish television (TVE), Santiago described the World Cup as "a space for friendship" and a meeting point for peoples. That, he argues, is why the events in the city of Ceuta make continued coordination with Morocco impossible, and he levelled serious accusations at the country.

The "United Left" leader duly called for a freeze on Spain's hosting of the 2030 World Cup, staged jointly with Morocco and Portugal, "until respect for human rights and the preservation of Spanish sovereignty are guaranteed".

His parliamentary bloc will table a non-binding motion to open the door to debate on the issue in parliament. Santiago says they will push to pass it by consensus and full unanimity among members of the house.