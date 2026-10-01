Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
chelsea-enzo-maresca(C)Getty Images
Marko Brkic
Translated by

Still spent more than €400 million: financial scandal around Manchester City is getting worse

Premier League
Manchester City

For Manchester City, the air is getting ever thinner after the major financial scandal. A new report is now raising additional questions about the club's conduct.

The guilty verdict against Man City on almost all charges, which the Premier League made public on Tuesday, has put English football on edge. There are now signs that the Skyblues' hierarchy may have acted even more negligently than first thought. According to information from ESPN , City were informed as early as July about the findings of the independent panel that was to make a recommendation on the verdict.

That means City are said to have known for months about the possible consequences. The club face, among other things, heavy fines, a transfer ban and, in the worst-case scenario, even enforced relegation. Despite that, Manchester City invested a total of more than €500 million in new players in the summer, even setting a new record for the most expensive transfer window in football history.

Elliot Anderson Manchester City 2026-27 Crystal PalaceGetty Images

Despite looming sanctions: Manchester City spend record sum on transfers

More than €300 million alone went on Enzo Fernandez (€145 million), Elliot Anderson (€125 million) and Ayyoub Bouaddi (€95 million). According to ESPN , only the Anderson transfer is said to have been completed before the information about the impending verdict. City then still spent more than €400 million on further transfers.

The case centres on alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial rules between 2009/10 and 2017/18. An independent commission found City guilty on 114 charges. The club are alleged, among other things, to have artificially inflated revenue through sham contracts, reduced costs and falsified financial reports. According to the allegations, the total amount involved is around £900 million.

City reject the allegations and have announced that they will exhaust all legal remedies. What sanctions will ultimately be imposed remains open. Possible punishments include fines, points deductions, the stripping of titles and, in the most extreme case, enforced relegation. The Premier League want to move the proceedings on quickly, although the hearing on the sanctions is to remain confidential.

Frequently asked questions

Manchester City were founded in 1880 under a different name at first - St. Mark's (West Gorton). The name Manchester City was born in 1894, replacing the name Ardwick Association Football Club (1887-1994).

Manchester City are currently owned by the City Football Group (CFG), a holding company with the majority stake owned by the Abu Dhabi United Group.

Manchester City play their home games at the enticing Etihad Stadium, which was originally known as the City of Manchester Stadium. It opened as a football venue in 2003 and has undergone a few expansions since then.

The Etihad Stadium has a capacity of 53,400 and has also hosted other events such as music concerts and international rugby matches.

Manchester City have won 37 trophies throughout their history, which includes 10 top-flight titles, a solitary Champions League, and seven FA Cups.

Manchester City have won the league 10 times, with eight of those coming during their emergence under the City Football Group, starting in the early 2010s. They have won the last four Premier League titles in succession, which is an English record.

Former English midfielder Alan Oakes has made the most appearances in Man City history, playing 680 games for the club during a 17-year stint between 1959 and 1976.

Sergio Aguero, the protagonist behind Man City's maiden league glory in the Premier League era (2011-12), is the club's leading goalscorer of all-time with 260 goals in 390 appearances.

David Silva, Carlos Tevez, Kevin De Bruyne, Gareth Barry, Joe Hart, Nicolas Anelka, and Yaya Toure are among the most famous players to have represented Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola (current manager), Roberto Mancini, Kevin Keegan, Billy McNeill, and Sven-Goran Eriksson are among the most famous managers to have been in charge of Man City.

Manchester City have two nicknames: The Citizens and The Sky Blues.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google