Graham Scott, a former Premier League referee, has shone a light on the behaviour of some players on the pitch.
The Sport newspaper has picked up Scott's column for The Athletic, in which he explains how players who overreact can end up paying for it when referees make their decisions.
Scott singled out an incident involving Marc Cucurella in Brighton's 2021 match against Brentford, shortly after the defender had joined Brighton.
An opponent's arm caught the Spanish defender unintentionally during an aerial challenge, the former referee explained, and he went down clutching his face.
Scott recalled: "When Cucurella went down holding his face, I thought he had suffered a very serious injury and that it might warrant a red card."
That view soon shifted. He added: "When he started rolling over and over on the ground and kicking his feet, I changed my mind. The replays showed that the yellow card I gave him was more than sufficient."
And he had a warning for players: "The problem this behaviour causes for players is that referees will be less inclined to believe them next time. The chances of a 50-50 decision going in their favour will decrease, which may not be fair, but it is a direct consequence of their actions."
Scott also explained how officials handle difficult players, admitting that "referees are not supposed to prejudge players, but we are human, and it is inevitable that we think about how we can deal with potential troublemakers."
One of the former Premier League referee's tips? Greet players like old friends, say hello and ask how they're doing.
Scott conceded, though, that such conversations with difficult players weren't always possible when their English was limited.
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I am an Egyptian journalist specializing in sports, working for the Kooora website since 2016.
My journalism journey began after graduating from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Cairo University (Journalism Department) in 2011, and I joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2017.
At Kooora, I found the football passion that has been with me since childhood, following news of global clubs—especially Real Madrid—as well as Egyptian clubs, particularly Al Ahly SC.
My journey with football began by supporting Al Ahly from a very young age, then following the 1998 FIFA World Cup at the age of 8. I became attached to legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, and Rivaldo, along with other skillful players of that era like Davor Šuker, Bebeto, Iván Zamorano, Marcelo Salas, and Ariel Ortega, as well as strikers like Michael Owen, Patrick Kluivert, Gabriel Batistuta, Samuel Eto'o, and David Trezeguet.
Since UEFA Euro 2004, which ended with Greece winning the title, I began closely following the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whom I consider the greatest in football history due to his remarkable career, especially during his time with Real Madrid, my favorite club worldwide.
My professional experience is centered on writing news, providing analysis, covering both international and local events, as well as editorial reviewing (desk work).
During my time at Kooora, I have published several series, including “Great but…”, “Legitimate Betrayal”, and “Mercato AI”, in addition to a variety of reports.
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