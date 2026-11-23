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Danish defender Andreas Christensen has become a genuine dilemma for Barcelona. Nobody doubts his footballing ability, but his recurring physical problems have started to become a serious obstacle.

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According to Sport, Christensen is exceptional when he's available, but his injuries keep stopping head coach Hans Flick from giving him the continuity he needs.

His latest setback, pain in his left calf muscle, has sidelined him once again.

The numbers show why Barcelona keep faith in Andreas Christensen. Danish outlet Kampo reported that at the start of October he topped the passing accuracy charts across Europe's top five leagues among players with at least 200 minutes under their belt.

His accuracy stood at a remarkable 97.4%. That reflects real technical quality, and an ability to help build play from the back.

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He had also featured in four of the Catalan side's first seven matches this season, a run that gave genuine cause for optimism.

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Then a muscle injury last September halted his progress. He returned against Atletico Madrid on 8 November and played half an hour, only to suffer a fresh setback just two weeks later.

Flick does not doubt Christensen's quality

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The German knows exactly what he has at his disposal. He said recently: "When Christensen is fully fit, he is one of the best defenders in the world."

That sums up the contradiction perfectly. He has everything it takes to be indispensable, but he can't stay fit.

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The worry stretches well beyond Barcelona. In Denmark, national team head coach Brian Riemer revealed how hard the player took missing out on international duty yet again.

Riemer said: "I almost had a man crying on the phone. He was frustrated and extremely upset about this situation."

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He has even announced plans to travel to Barcelona, meet Hans Flick and draw up a plan to get the defender fit for good.

He explained: "We all want to achieve the same goal. It is not about getting Christensen able to play 20 minutes against Norway, but about getting him back so that he becomes an important part of our national team again for a long time."

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A problem affecting planning for the future

Christensen's contract runs until June 2028, but his physical problems are already shaping the club's sporting plans.

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Barcelona are looking at strengthening their defence. With the Dane unable to string games together, the need for reliable alternatives only grows.

The dilemma is clear. Christensen has quality, experience and numbers that rank him among the most efficient defenders on the ball. But Flick needs more than talent. He needs players who are available and can play week in, week out, and that's precisely the hurdle the Danish defender still can't clear.