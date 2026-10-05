Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé began his training at home. After arriving in Madrid today, Monday, roughly an hour after the team resumed its training sessions under coach José Mourinho.

The French forward completed an individual session in the afternoon at Real Madrid City, his first on the Valdebebas pitch since the international break, according to "Marca".

Working alone, Mbappé put in the hours inside the gym and out on the pitch, with the ball and without it. His knee is responding well.

Now the forward presses on with his recovery, targeting Saturday's clash with Villarreal in the eighth round of the Spanish league at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Next matches RMA LaLiga 15:00 VIL

He reaches this point after ten days away from Spain. Mbappé injured his left knee on 25 September, during France's first match of the international break. A medical examination at Valdebebas followed on 26 September, after which the club and Mourinho cleared him to complete his recovery away from the training ground.

The injury rang alarm bells at Real Madrid. It's the same knee that plagued him throughout last season, and his treatment back then came with its share of controversy. Mbappé sought a second medical opinion outside Spain and spent those days away from Valdebebas. Real Madrid signed off on the trip, yet it still stirred unease around him.







