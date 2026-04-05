Star player Joël Drommel responds to interest from the Eredivisie and is completely honest about his future at PSV

Joël Drommel is having a good season at Sparta Rotterdam. The goalkeeper is on loan from PSV and is thriving again in Spangen. Yet a permanent return to Eindhoven seems unlikely, he told ESPN after the lacklustre draw against NAC Breda.

ESPN reporter Hans Kraay Jr. asked the 29-year-old goalkeeper after the match whether, having kept a clean sheet, he was the only Spartan who was happy. “Yes, a clean sheet is sacred, I think,” he replied, before adding with a broad smile that he has kept eleven clean sheets this season.

“Of course, ideally you’d also have the three points, but there wasn’t much in it today,” concludes Drommel, who feels his team should have gone for the win more. Yet he remains realistic. “One hundred per cent, but it just wasn’t in the cards today. If you can’t win it, you shouldn’t lose it either, and that’s what we did.”

Hans Kraay then tries to quickly touch on the interest surrounding Drommel and his return to PSV. "To be honest, I don’t think the chances of me returning to PSV are very high. But the talks are yet to take place. We’ll all see what happens," says Drommel, who indicates that there is concrete interest.

"There is a club from the Netherlands, yes. A club from abroad has also made contact. But it’s not that I necessarily want that," said the Sparta goalkeeper. Kraay then wonders aloud whether it might be AZ. "Does that club start with an A and end with a Z?" asked Kraay.

Drommel can at least put an end to that rumour. "No, that’s not it," he says resolutely.

The 1.92-metre-tall goalkeeper still has a contract until 2027 with the brand-new national champions. PSV signed him in 2021 for around 3.5 million euros, after which he played in 66 official matches for the Eindhoven side.