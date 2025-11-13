How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The San Antonio Spurs will face off against the Golden State Warriors to begin the thrilling NBA game on November 14, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT.
The Warriors average 115.5 points per game, while the Spurs average 119.4, giving them a scoring advantage. Golden State averages 41.8 rebounds per game, while San Antonio leads with 45.7.
In contrast to the Spurs' 26.2 assists and 8.9 steals per game, the Warriors have been averaging 27.5 assists and 9.8 steals. San Antonio outperforms Golden State with 5.5 blocks per game compared to 4.3.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors NBA game, plus plenty more.
San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors: Date and tip-off time
The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Golden State Warriors in an exciting NBA game on November 14, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.
|Date
|November 14, 2025
|Tip-off Time
|9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT
|Venue
|Frost Bank Center
|Location
|San Antonio, Texas
How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the San Antonio Spurs and the Golden State Warriors live on:
- Streaming service: Amazon Prime US
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.
San Antonio Spurs team news
Victor Wembanyama dominates the glass with 13.0 rebounds and scores 26.2 points per game while shooting 85.2% from the free-throw line and 50.5% from the field.
Stephon Castle has been averaging 7.9 assists during 33.1 minutes and 4.1 turnovers per game.
San Antonio Spurs injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
|SG, Dylan Harper
|Calf injury
|Out
Golden State Warriors team news
Stephen Curry leads the team in scoring with 27.1 points per game, shooting 45.3% from the field and an amazing 93.5% from the foul line.
Draymond Green averages 27.8 minutes per game, provides 5.5 assists, and 3.0 turnovers.
Golden State Warriors injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|PF, Jonathan Kuminga
|Knee injury
|Day-to-Day
|PG, De'Anthony Melton
|Knee injury
|Out
San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors head-to-head record
The San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors have been very close in their last five encounters, with both teams trading victories. In their most recent meeting on November 13, 2025, the Warriors prevailed 125-120, demonstrating their capacity to outperform the Spurs in high-scoring contests.
However, San Antonio has shown that they can react, winning two of the previous five games, including a crucial 114-111 victory in April 2025. San Antonio's 104-94 victory in late 2024 demonstrates that they can control the tempo when their defense locks in, while Golden State's commanding 148-106 victory in March 2025 emphasizes their offensive firepower.
Anticipate another competitive game between the Spurs' developing young core, anchored by Wembanyama, and the Warriors' shooting depth.
|Date
|Results
|Nov 13, 2025
|Warriors 125-120 Spurs
|Apr 10, 2025
|Spurs 114-111 Warriors
|Mar 31, 2025
|Warriors 148-106 Spurs
|Nov 24, 2024
|Spurs 104-94 Warriors
|Apr 01, 2024
|Warriors 117-113 Spurs