How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The San Antonio Spurs will face off against the Golden State Warriors to begin the thrilling NBA game on November 14, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT.

The Warriors average 115.5 points per game, while the Spurs average 119.4, giving them a scoring advantage. Golden State averages 41.8 rebounds per game, while San Antonio leads with 45.7.

In contrast to the Spurs' 26.2 assists and 8.9 steals per game, the Warriors have been averaging 27.5 assists and 9.8 steals. San Antonio outperforms Golden State with 5.5 blocks per game compared to 4.3.

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors: Date and tip-off time

The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Golden State Warriors in an exciting NBA game on November 14, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Date November 14, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Frost Bank Center Location San Antonio, Texas

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the San Antonio Spurs and the Golden State Warriors live on:

Streaming service: Amazon Prime US

Streaming the game with a VPN

San Antonio Spurs team news

Victor Wembanyama dominates the glass with 13.0 rebounds and scores 26.2 points per game while shooting 85.2% from the free-throw line and 50.5% from the field.

Stephon Castle has been averaging 7.9 assists during 33.1 minutes and 4.1 turnovers per game.

San Antonio Spurs injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Dylan Harper Calf injury Out

Golden State Warriors team news

Stephen Curry leads the team in scoring with 27.1 points per game, shooting 45.3% from the field and an amazing 93.5% from the foul line.

Draymond Green averages 27.8 minutes per game, provides 5.5 assists, and 3.0 turnovers.

Golden State Warriors injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Jonathan Kuminga Knee injury Day-to-Day PG, De'Anthony Melton Knee injury Out

San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors head-to-head record

The San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors have been very close in their last five encounters, with both teams trading victories. In their most recent meeting on November 13, 2025, the Warriors prevailed 125-120, demonstrating their capacity to outperform the Spurs in high-scoring contests.

However, San Antonio has shown that they can react, winning two of the previous five games, including a crucial 114-111 victory in April 2025. San Antonio's 104-94 victory in late 2024 demonstrates that they can control the tempo when their defense locks in, while Golden State's commanding 148-106 victory in March 2025 emphasizes their offensive firepower.

Anticipate another competitive game between the Spurs' developing young core, anchored by Wembanyama, and the Warriors' shooting depth.

Date Results Nov 13, 2025 Warriors 125-120 Spurs Apr 10, 2025 Spurs 114-111 Warriors Mar 31, 2025 Warriors 148-106 Spurs Nov 24, 2024 Spurs 104-94 Warriors Apr 01, 2024 Warriors 117-113 Spurs

