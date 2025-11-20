How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The San Antonio Spurs will face off against the Atlanta Hawks to begin the pivotal NBA game on November 20, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

Atlanta averages 117.2 points per game, while San Antonio averages 118.2. The Spurs have a commanding advantage, averaging 45.3 rebounds per game as opposed to the Hawks' 41.6.

However, Atlanta has more assists per game (30.5) than San Antonio (26.9). The Spurs average 8.8 steals per game, while the Hawks average 10.1.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks NBA game, plus plenty more.

San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks: Date and tip-off time

The San Antonio Spurs and the Atlanta Hawks will meet in an epic NBA game on November 20, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Date November 20, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Frost Bank Center Location San Antonio, Texas

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the San Antonio Spurs and the Atlanta Hawks live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

San Antonio Spurs team news

De'Aaron Fox is scoring 22.7 points, grabbing 3.2 rebounds, and dishing out 6.2 assists per game at an effective 51.0% shooting percentage.

Devin Vassell averages 13.6 points, 2.6 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 39.8% from the field.

Harrison Barnes shoots a remarkable 55.5% while contributing 12.9 points, 2.1 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game.

San Antonio Spurs injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Jordan McLaughlin Hamstring injury Day-to-Day SG, Dylan Harper Calf injury Out

Atlanta Hawks team news

Jalen Johnson is shooting 82.5% from the free-throw line and an outstanding 57.4% from the field while averaging 22.0 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker averages 18.3 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game, shooting 44.2%.

Onyeka Okongwu hits 52.4% of his shots and averages 16.1 points, 2.5 assists, and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Atlanta Hawks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, N'Faly Dante Knee injury Day-to-Day SF Nikola Durisic Elbow injury Day-to-Day

San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks head-to-head record

The Spurs and the Hawks are likely to face off in another high-scoring, closely contested game based on their last five head-to-head encounters. The Spurs have won 126-125 and 133-126 in offensive shootouts in three of the previous five encounters, including both games in the 2024–25 campaign.

However, the Hawks' 109-99 victory in early 2024 and their narrow 137-135 victory in 2023 demonstrated that they are capable of responding. Four of the five games have seen at least one team score more than 125 points, and both teams routinely have large scoring nights when they face one another.

Given this trend, spectators should expect fast-paced action, explosive guard execution, and another game that may come down to the last few possessions.

Date Results Feb 06, 2025 Spurs 126-125 Hawks Dec 20, 2024 Spurs 133-126 Hawks Jan 16, 2024 Hawks 109-99 Spurs Dec 01, 2023 Hawks 137-135 Spurs Mar 20, 2023 Spurs 126-118 Hawks

More NBA news and coverage