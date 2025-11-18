How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The San Antonio Spurs will square off against the Memphis Grizzlies to start the high-voltage NBA game on November 18, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Spurs have a perfect 4-0 start against division rivals and are sixth in the league with 18.2 fast-break points every game, dominated by Devin Vassell's 3.5. The Grizzlies, on the other hand, have a 2-7 record in games settled by ten points or more, despite being 2-1 in the Southwest Division.

San Antonio's effective 49.7% field goal percentage is marginally higher than Memphis' usual 48.3%. San Antonio has a tiny advantage in perimeter opportunities since the Grizzlies average 12.9 made threes every game, which is 1.3 fewer compared to the 14.2 triples the Spurs typically allow.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game, plus plenty more.

San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies: Date and tip-off time

The San Antonio Spurs will meet the Memphis Grizzlies in an electrifying NBA game on November 18, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Date November 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Frost Bank Center Location San Antonio, Texas

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the San Antonio Spurs and the Memphis Grizzlies live on:

TV channel: NBC

NBC Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

San Antonio Spurs team news

De'Aaron Fox is shooting an effective 51.2% from the field while averaging 22.0 points, 6.8 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Devin Vassell averages 13.8 points, 2.4 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 40.6% overall.

Jordan McLaughlin contributes 1.3 assists, 0.8 rebounds, and 3.5 points per game on 41.7% shooting.

San Antonio Spurs injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Victor Wembanyama Calf injury Day-to-Day SG, Dylan Harper Calf injury Out

Memphis Grizzlies team news

Charles Bassey averages 7.5 rebounds per game, 3.5 offensively and 4.0 defensively.

Santi Aldama is shooting 46.3% and averaging 12.6 points, 2.5 assists, and 6.9 rebounds per game.

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 17.9 points, 1.4 assists, and 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting 47.8%.

Memphis Grizzlies injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Ja Morant Calf injury Day-to-Day PF, Olivier-Maxence Prosper Quad injury Day-to-Day

San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies head-to-head record

The Spurs and the Grizzlies' latest head-to-head encounter has been a back-and-forth struggle, with Memphis winning three of the last five encounters, including strong games like their 140-112 victories on January 18, 2025, and their 129-115 victory just two days prior.

The Spurs, on the other hand, have demonstrated their ability to rise to the occasion, winning a suspenseful 130-128 game on March 2, 2025, and a strong 102-87 victory in April 2024.

These games show that San Antonio can still answer with a potent offense and tempo, even though Memphis has had periods of dominance. Therefore, whether the Spurs can control tempo and take advantage of fast-break opportunities to change the tide of the game in their favor or whether the Grizzlies' explosive scoring returns could determine the outcome of the forthcoming game.

Date Results Mar 02, 2025 Spurs 130-128 Grizzlies Feb 04, 2025 Grizzlies 128-109 Spurs Jan 18, 2025 Grizzlies 140-112 Spurs Jan 16, 2025 Grizzlies 129-115 Spurs Apr 10, 2024 Spurs 102-87 Grizzlies

