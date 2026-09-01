Spectacular transfer twist! Borussia Dortmund find replacement for Giannis Konstantelias

Borussia Dortmund have responded to the serious injury suffered by new signing Giannis Konstantelias and are now on the verge of signing Ethan Nwaneri from Arsenal. Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano is among those reporting it.

The report says a verbal agreement is already in place, with the 19-year-old opting for a move to BVB on the night before Tuesday's deadline day. Dortmund are set to sign Nwaneri on a one-season loan and are also expected to cover his full salary.

That gives the Black and Yellows the alternative they were looking for after Konstantelias suffered a torn cruciate ligament in his left knee in the 2-0 win away to Hamburger SV in their opening Bundesliga match. He will now be out for six months.

BVB were also apparently after top talent from Poland and Nick Woltemade

On Monday, the Polish portal Meczyki also reported that BVB had reached an agreement with Marcel Regula of Polish top-flight side Zaglebie Lubin.

Dortmund have reportedly tracked the Poland Under-21 international for some time and are said to have already watched him on site. According to Meczyki, Regula recently turned down a move to English second-tier club Burnley, while Feyenoord have also shown interest alongside BVB. The fee for the youngster would reportedly be below €10 million.

There will not, however, be a transfer double for BVB. As Meczyki report, the Black and Yellows have called off the transfer because of the Nwaneri loan.

As well as Nwaneri and Regula, BVB are also said to have made enquiries with Newcastle United about Nick Woltemade in their search for a replacement for Konstantelias. But the Germany international is reportedly set to join Juventus on loan.

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