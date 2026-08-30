At the Weser, the main focus in the transfer market is actually on a versatile defensive player. At the same time, though, the club are also keeping an eye on attacking options and have now landed on Ibrahimovic. The 20-year-old all-rounder, whose main strengths lie on the left wing and in central midfield, is according to the report highly rated at Osterdeich.

Werder are said to have tracked the youngster's development closely during his loan spell at 1. FC Heidenheim last season. According to Sky, Bremen's top brass recently made direct contact with officials at Bayern Munich, which matches the findings of DeichStube.

For now, though, the talks remain no more than informal checks. One strict condition would have to be met before a transfer becomes possible. Werder would only move for him if one of their own attacking players leaves first. Right now, there is little to suggest that will happen.

In recent weeks, Justin Njinmah had been seen as the most likely player to leave. AS Monaco were among the clubs to signal interest in the 25-year-old forward.

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Will Justin Njinmah still leave SV Werder Bremen?

Right now, however, Werder have neither a written offer nor an official enquiry for Njinmah. In any case, the club's hierarchy would only let the striker go this late in the window for a fee in the high single-digit millions. Even so, an offer of that size arriving at the last minute is considered unlikely.

If that does happen after all, or if another attacking player leaves unexpectedly, Bremen want to be ready. That is why the initial sounding-out took place with Bayern Munich over Ibrahimovic, with fundamentally positive signals said to have been given over a loan deal.

Bayern, however, are also weighing up alternative plans for the talent and have not ruled out a permanent sale. Alongside 1. FC Union Berlin, Serie A side Atalanta Bergamo are also considered among the interested parties in a move for Ibrahimovic.