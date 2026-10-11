Last week, Sky and Bild both reported a breakthrough in talks between Kane and the German record champions. Kane's signature looked a matter of time. Since then, there has been silence. President Herbert Hainer has now explained what is holding up the final agreement.

"There are many details involved. Image rights, personality rights and so on. We will resolve these details. It is not about the length of the contract or anything like that," Hainer told Bild. "I am very optimistic. I know from Jan Dreesen and our board that the talks are going very well. Harry and his family feel extremely comfortable in Munich. I am very, very optimistic that it will be finalised soon."

Once the two sides settle those final details, Kane will sign a new contract until at least 2029. Sport Bild recently reported that an extension until 2030 was also possible. That would be unusual given Kane's age (33), but supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge believes it is entirely justifiable.

"In the past, I would have said that, as a rule, players over 30 should only be given one-year contracts. But there are exceptions when you are convinced by a player. And we are convinced by Harry," Rummenigge recently told Abendzeitung, adding: "You must not forget: in three years, he has only been injured once. I remember it myself: when my age began with a three, I was already having plenty of muscle problems."

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Will Michael Olise replace Harry Kane as Bayern Munich's top earner?

Kane remains one of Bayern Munich's biggest stars and, by his own account, is currently "at the peak of my career". The English striker is one of the three leading favourites for the prestigious Ballon d'Or, alongside Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe. Since joining Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023, he has scored 152 goals and provided 37 assists in 155 competitive appearances.

His salary, reportedly €25 million, is set to remain the same. He could, however, lose his place alongside Jamal Musiala as Bayern Munich's joint top earner in the coming months. Once Kane signs his contract, Bayern Munich's bosses look set to turn their attention to extending Michael Olise's deal. Negotiations with the French superstar could prove considerably more complicated than those with Kane.

Despite that, Rummenigge recently said he was also "very confident" that the sought-after attacking player would extend his contract early until 2032 and, like Kane, wanted to "stay at Bayern Munich for a long time yet". Sky recently reported that the record champions wanted to offer Olise a record salary to make a long-term stay more attractive to him.