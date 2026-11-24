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Ruben van Bommel caught the eye of Spanish football fans on Tuesday evening. The PSV forward tormented the Spanish defence in the first half of the Champions League clash with Real Madrid and drew a flood of praise on X. PSV went in at half-time 1-0 up thanks to an Ivan Perisic penalty.

Van Bommel could have put PSV ahead after just five minutes. The winger got away from Éder Militão and found himself one-on-one with Thibaut Courtois, but his effort rolled narrowly past the post.

The miss did little to dampen Spanish viewers' enthusiasm for the Dutchman. After 27 minutes, Van Bommel's neat backheel helped create a chance for Kodai Sano. He also played a part in a big opportunity for Sven Mijnans.

His pace, physical strength and technical ability have particularly caught the eye in Spain. "Keep a close eye on Ruben van Bommel. A physical beast with an incredible amount of technique. A brilliant first half at the Bernabéu," one viewer wrote on X.

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Another football fan has already put Van Bommel ahead of his father Mark. "Van Bommel junior is better than Van Bommel senior, and I've only watched him play for 40 minutes."

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"I know they don't play in the same position, but the way he dribbles, his speed with the ball and how well he uses his body... I like what I see," the enthusiastic Spanish viewer continued. Another viewer also predicted that the PSV player would become a better footballer than his father.

Social media users are already calling for a move to one of Europe's top clubs. "After watching Van Bommel for years (read: a few seconds), I can say with certainty that he'll leave for a Premier League club for €60 million this summer," one Spanish viewer wrote, tongue in cheek.

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A Bayern Munich supporter wants the German giants to move quickly to sign the forward. The fan reckons he is making Federico Valverde, Militão, Antonio Rüdiger and Marc Cucurella look foolish.

"This is the most obvious signing for Bayern. I'll be so angry if they don't sign him. They have to get him!" the supporter wrote. Another viewer saw Van Bommel fitting in at several of Europe's top clubs.

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One Spanish football fan compared him to Kai Havertz. "Van Bommel is a bit like Havertz. A great introduction today for those who didn't already know him." Another viewer pointed out that the forward had already impressed at AZ.