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imago-sport-1085344023.jpgSergio Ros
Bart DHanis
Translated by

Spanish newspapers unanimous on experiment with Frenkie de Jong as a defender

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves
Barcelona
Deportivo Alaves
LaLiga
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Spanish newspapers have hailed Frenkie de Jong's performance at centre-back for FC Barcelona. The Dutchman made his first start since his injury at the World Cup in Saturday evening's 6-1 win over Alavés.

Barça raced into a 4-0 half-time lead against the visitors at the Spotify Camp Nou. Raphinha scored twice, with Fermín Lopez and Lamine Yamal also on target.

After the break, Yamal and Anthony Gordon added to Barça's tally. Mariano Díaz pulled one back late on for Alavés, slotting home to make it 6-1.

Flick started De Jong alongside Pau Cubarsí in central defence. De Jong had played there fairly regularly under Erik ten Hag at Ajax, but this was his first time in the role for Barça.

Next matches
ANF

ANF

Copa del Rey

03 Nov 2026

ALA

ALA

BAR

BAR

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

AVL

AVL

Awarding De Jong an 8, La Vanguardia praised his performance. "His first start of the season, and as a central defender. Tidy on the ball and intense without it. He deserved the applause from the stands and wanted to convince his coach."

From MARCA and Diario SPORT, De Jong also received an 8. "He returned to the starting line-up after many months and did so as a central defender. He sometimes struggled in the physical duels, but was sharp when sticking out a foot and anticipating play, particularly in a move involving Boyé inside the penalty area. On the ball, he also dared to dribble and occasionally step forward," wrote the latter newspaper.

Mundo Deportivo also thought the Netherlands international played well. "Flick used him as a central defender because of the many injuries. He was sound in his 'ground' marking and, although the match did not really test him as a defender, he at least received encouraging applause when he was substituted. He was very good on the ball."

Afterwards, Flick joined the Spanish media in praising De Jong and approved of the experiment. "He has shown that he can play there if needed. He did brilliantly and I'm very happy with him."

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