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Spanish journalist Juanma Rodriguez has sparked widespread debate in Madrid circles after urging the Real Madrid hierarchy to part ways with Kylian Mbappe and sign Norway's Erling Haaland, arguing that the Manchester City striker would be the best option to lead the line for Los Blancos.

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Rodriguez made his comments on "El Chiringuito" as talk grows over Haaland's future at Manchester City. Results have dipped since former coach Pep Guardiola left, and City no longer look like the side that once went into every season as contenders for every trophy.

Speculation over the Norwegian's future has only intensified with Man City facing a severe punishment, one that could even mean relegation to the lower divisions, over the case concerning breaches of the Premier League's financial rules.

According to Foot Mercato, Rodriguez believes Real Madrid must reshuffle their attacking options to get the best out of their players. He doesn't see Mbappe as the ideal out-and-out striker. Haaland, he argues, would give the team a forward whose different qualities suit that role.

Rodriguez said: "I'm a fan of Erling Haaland, but you can't sign him without selling Kylian Mbappe . We have a problem with the French player, because if you put him on the left he might object, as happened in his experience with Zinedine Zidane. That's why it has become necessary to use him as the striker."

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His blueprint for the Madrid attack puts Vinicius Junior on the left, where the Brazilian's pace and skill in one-on-one situations let him produce his best football and make the difference. Madrid would sign Haaland to play centre-forward and bring in Ivorian talent Yan Diomande on the right wing.

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That trio, he believes, would give Real Madrid real variety in attack. Vinicius can cut through defences from the left flank, Haaland finishes moves and takes his chances inside the box, and Diomande would be a fitting addition on the right.

Asked whether Haaland was a better option than Mbappe as an out-and-out striker, Rodriguez didn't hesitate: "Without a doubt. It's just a football fantasy because it can't be proven, but for me it's beyond debate." He's convinced the Norwegian is the better fit for the position.

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Not everyone on the show agreed. Several pundits objected to sacrificing Mbappe to bring in Haaland, pointing out that the Frenchman outscored the Norwegian last season.