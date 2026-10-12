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Real Madrid v Villarreal CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi
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Spanish federation prepares emergency plan after Real Madrid's accusations

Real Madrid vs Villarreal
Real Madrid
Villarreal
LaLiga
Spain

The Spanish federation prepares to face a Madrid campaign

Real Madrid's anger at refereeing in the Spanish league is mounting, particularly after their Brazilian player Vinicius Junior was sent off during the match against Villarreal in La Liga.

Los Blancos remain furious with the officials, especially after a 2-1 defeat in the Madrid derby. Their coach Jose Mourinho insisted Atletico deserved to finish the game with nine men, rather than seeing Madrid defender Dean Huijsen dismissed.

Vinicius walked against Villarreal after pulling the hair of Villarreal's Nathan Salibah, an incident that also saw a second Real Madrid goal ruled out.

According to the The Touchline network account on X, the Spanish Football Federation and La Liga believe Real Madrid are preparing to launch a campaign against referees through the club's television channel.

It added: "Both bodies have already drawn up a contingency plan to protect referees from any possible harassment, amid Real Madrid's intense anger at the standard of refereeing in the Spanish league throughout the season so far."

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