Young Egyptian striker Hamza Abdelkarim has dominated the Spanish headlines after an eye-catching performance in the friendly against Birmingham City, where he scored twice and emerged as one of the standout surprises of Barcelona's pre-season camp.

"Marca" ran a report under the title "Hamza's plan is a success", praising the 18-year-old's decision to cut short his holiday following the World Cup with Egypt in order to join the Catalan side's training straight away. The newspaper stressed that "his wonderful movement and excellent positioning inside the penalty area, as well as his boldness despite his young age" had made him the focus of coach Hansi Flick's attention.

"Mundo Deportivo" called Hamza "Flick's ambitious goalscorer". The paper described him as "a striker of a different type from the rest of Barcelona's forwards", one who offers "the quality the team has missed since the departure of Lewandowski". It also highlighted his mental toughness when he confidently stepped up to take a penalty he had won himself, ahead of his older rivals.

Over at "Sport", a lengthy report ran under the title "The Hamza Abdelkarim solution: Barcelona's surprise striker who burst into the transfer market". It traced the player's journey from the academy of Egyptian club Al Ahly to the strongholds of European football, noting that "Barcelona's scouts noticed his potential and his skills" in international youth tournaments. That prompted the club to activate the buy clause worth 1.5 million euros.

On a lighter note, "Cadena SER" recounted Hamza's episode with the loudspeakers at St Andrew's, where stadium announcements interrupted his press interview. He dealt with it with a wry smile, reckoning the loudspeakers "help him" overcome his nervousness in front of the media, a sign of his personal maturity despite his young age.

Every report praised Flick's public appreciation of the Egyptian, whom he described as "very humble, with a wonderful personality and great potential". The German coach added that Hamza "knows how to position himself well inside the penalty area, and that is exactly what I ask of an out-and-out striker".

Speculation is growing that Hamza could stay with the first team. With no ideal replacement for Lewandowski and the Julian Alvarez deal stalling, the door is open for the "Egyptian miracle" to write a new chapter in Barca's history.