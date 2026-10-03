Rodri is back among the goals for Spain. More than two years on from his last international strike, the midfielder found the net against the Czech Republic to add another to his La Roja tally and confirm his return to influence after a long spell sidelined by injury.

The goal arrived in the 35th minute. Rodri pounced on a loose ball inside the box, seized on confusion in the Czech defence and fired home to double Spain's lead and make it 2-0.

His previous goal for the national team dated back to March 2024, when he scored twice from the penalty spot against Brazil in a friendly that ended 3-3.

That night carried heavy emotion for the player. He took to the pitch just hours after the death of his grandfather, wearing the Spain captain's armband.

Rodri now has five goals in a Spain shirt. The first came in November 2020 during the thumping 6-0 win over Germany under Luis Enrique, with his next four all arriving under Luis de la Fuente.

At Euro 2024 he struck another big one against Georgia in the round of 16, equalising before Spain pulled clear to win 4-1 and march on towards the title.

A long injury layoff had kept him away, but Rodri has gradually reclaimed his place and his leading role in the side. His goal against the Czech Republic marks a fresh milestone in that comeback and hands de la Fuente a timely boost before the next test in Split.