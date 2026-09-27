Luis de la Fuente's Spain have turned brilliance into history. "La Roja" now hold the longest unbeaten run of consecutive matches at national team level, eclipsing marks set by giants like Italy and Argentina.

According to Spanish radio station "Cadena SER", Spain's 3-2 win over England at Wembley stretched La Roja's run to 39 matches without defeat, surpassing Italy's previous record of 37.

Their last defeat? A 1-0 friendly loss to Colombia at the London Olympic Stadium. Since then, Spain have racked up 30 wins and nine draws in a truly exceptional streak.

Italy managed 37 matches unbeaten between 2018 and 2021, while Argentina sit third among the major national teams with 36, set between 2019 and 2022 before their shock loss to Saudi Arabia at the start of the 2022 World Cup. Spain have now surged past them both.

The team record wasn't the only milestone to fall at Wembley. Fabián Ruiz keeps writing his own story with La Roja, taking his personal unbeaten run to 51 games since his international debut in 2019.

That tally exists because the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder missed the defeat to Colombia. He has featured in every Spain match since that day without tasting defeat.

Across the run, Ruiz has lifted the UEFA Nations League in 2023, the European Championship a year later and, most recently, the World Cup, all while claiming the UEFA Champions League with his club.

Standout form over the recent period also earned him a place on the Ballon d'Or shortlist, capping an exceptional year at both individual and collective level.

Six more matches. That's all Ruiz needs to equal Carlos Marchena, who went 57 consecutive games unbeaten with Spain between 2002 and 2012, a period that included the 2010 World Cup triumph.