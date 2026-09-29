Spain's remarkable run rolls on. Luis de la Fuente's side have stretched their record to an unprecedented streak of consecutive matches without defeat, and the winning results keep coming.

They swept aside guests Croatia 4-1 on Tuesday evening in Seville, in the second round of Group Three in the top tier of the UEFA Nations League.

According to the "Squawka" network, Spain are now the first national team in the history of football to play 40 consecutive matches without losing.

Along the way they lifted the European Championship 2024 title and the 2026 World Cup, another historic feat to add to the collection.

Nine straight wins across all competitions have also seen Spain equal their best run under de la Fuente, matching the streak they put together between June and July 2024, according to the "Opta" network.

In the UEFA Nations League, Portugal and Greece lead the way with the most wins in the history of the competition on 19 apiece, ahead of France and Spain, who both sit on 18, according to "Stats Foot".

The network added that Spain notched their 70th goal across all their Nations League appearances, making them the top scorers in the tournament's history.

"Stats Foot" also flagged up a striking number for Spain's Fabián Ruiz. He is now the player with the most international appearances for a national team without ever tasting defeat, featuring in 52 matches for 37 wins and 15 draws.