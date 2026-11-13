Spain vs England UEFA Nations League A preview: All you need to know

Spain vs England UEFA Nations League Match Preview

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 6 15 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Spain host England at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid on November 15 in the final round of UEFA Nations League A, Group 3 fixtures. World Cup holders Spain enter the match having already secured their place in the quarter-finals, while England need a result to consolidate their own standing in the group. Kickoff is at 15:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.

World champions are in fine form under Luis Enrique

Spain have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions. Their summer World Cup triumph, sealed with a 1-0 victory over Argentina in the final, set the tone for a group phase in which Luis de la Fuente's side have not dropped a single point. They have been flawless, clinical and downright dominant, able to call on a wealth of resources in their squad. Their most recent unlikely goal-scorers were Alex Baena and Marc Pubill.

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Three Lions are roaring

England arrive in Madrid with momentum of their own after back-to-back wins over Czechia in the Nations League, including a 7-0 demolition of Croatia. Thomas Tuchel's side have scored freely throughout the group phase but will need to tighten defensively against the reigning world champions. England lost the reverse fixture 2-3 at Wembley when, unusually, new Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane missed a penalty. Yamal, Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal were on the score sheet for Spain that day.

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Key stats & injury news

Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal have battled illness, but both should rejoin the group for this clash.

Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham has directly contributed to 14 goals in his last 13 England outings (G8, A6).

Four of Spain’s last six outings saw their opponents get a red card.

Team news & squads