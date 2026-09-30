Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
UEFA Nations League A
team-logoSpain
Nuevo Carlos Tartiere
team-logoCzechia
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
James Freemantle
Assisted by

Spain vs Czechia UEFA Nations League A preview: All you need to know

TV Guide & Streaming
UEFA Nations League A
Czechia
Spain

Comprehensive match preview of Spain vs Czechia in UEFA Nations League A. We talk tactics, team news, form and more.

crest
UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 3
Nuevo Carlos Tartiere

Spain and Czechia kicks off on 3 Oct 2026 at 12:45 EST and 18:45 GMT.

Relentless World Champions Spain look to continue their run

World Champions Spain are now unbeaten in 40 matches after a 4-1 hammering of Croatia last time out, meaning they sit on six points from six in UEFA Nations League A. Outstanding Barcelona teenager followed up with a brace in that win after scoring the opener in Spain's 3-2 win over England.

Spain v Croatia - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD2Getty Images

Czechs are still pointless

By contrast, Czechia have lost both of their Nations League matches so far, against Croatia and England. With Spain now on a nine-match winning streak, this looks a tough ask of Santi Denia's men. Playmaker Pavel Sulc was sent off against the Three Lions, so he will play no part against the Spaniards. Wide attacker

Czechia v England - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD2Getty Images

Team news & squads

Spain vs Czechia Probable lineups

Manager

  • L. de la Fuente

Luis de la Fuente has not confirmed a probable lineup for Spain ahead of the fixture, and no injury or suspension concerns have been reported for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Santi Denia's Czechia squad also has no confirmed lineup or injury information available at this stage. Further team news is expected to be confirmed ahead of the match.

Form

ESP

ESP - Form

BEL
W2-1
FRA
W0-2
ARG
W1-0
ENG
W2-3
CRO
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
CZE

CZE - Form

KOR
L2-1
RSA
D1-1
MEX
L0-3
CRO
L1-2
ENG
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Spain have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring ten goals and conceding just two. Their most recent result was a 4-1 victory over Croatia in the Nations League, and before that they beat England 3-2 at Wembley in the opening group fixture. Their World Cup run included wins over Argentina, France, and Belgium, with Spain conceding nothing across those three matches.

Czechia have lost four and drawn one of their last five matches, scoring four goals and conceding nine. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to England in Prague. Earlier in the sequence they lost 2-1 to Croatia in the Nations League, were beaten 3-0 by Mexico at the World Cup, drew 1-1 with South Africa, and lost 2-1 to South Korea.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

SpainDrawCzechia
4
1
0
UEFA Nations League A
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
2
Czechia badge
Czechia
CZE
0
FT
UEFA Nations League A
Czechia badge
Czechia
CZE
2
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
2
FT
European Championship
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
1
Czechia badge
Czechia
CZE
0
FT
European Championship Qualification
Czechia badge
Czechia
CZE
0
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
2
FT
European Championship Qualification
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
2
Czechia badge
Czechia
CZE
1
FT
9Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these sides in the dataset came in the UEFA Nations League in June 2022, when Spain won 2-0. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Spain have the stronger record, with results including a 2-2 draw in Prague in June 2022, a 1-0 win at Euro 2016, and two victories in European Championship qualification in 2011. Czechia's only draw in the dataset came in that Prague Nations League fixture four years ago.

Standings

Grp. 3

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
SpainSpainESP
220073+46
W
W
2
EnglandEnglandENG
210143+13
W
L
3
CroatiaCroatiaCRO
210135-23
L
W
4
CzechiaCzechiaCZE
200214-30
L
L
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

Spain lead Group 3 of UEFA Nations League A, while Czechia sit fourth and bottom. With the group's top side facing its bottom side, the result here will either push Spain further clear or give Czechia a first point to build on.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google