Spain manager Luis de la Fuente did not hold back on Spanish television on Friday as he hit out at the Argentina team. The coach criticised the behaviour of the Argentina players after the match.

Spain beat Argentina on Sunday evening after 120 minutes of football, allowing the southern European country to lift the trophy for the second time in their history.

Afterwards, though, things boiled over on the pitch and several scuffles broke out. Footage showed Leandro Paredes throwing punches at Gavi, while Roberto Ayala also got physical with Dani Olmo.

FIFA have opened a disciplinary investigation into the behaviour of the Argentinians, but De la Fuente had not realised just how far things escalated after the final whistle.

"At that moment I did not realise what was happening, because I was celebrating with the players / hugging others. But what happened after the match is not acceptable under any circumstances," he said in an interview with TVE.

"That is intolerable and unacceptable. It cannot be allowed. Players of this calibre, with a great coach, must also have felt bad when they saw the actions of their team-mates. These are scenes that do not belong in football."

De la Fuente then praised his own players, who according to him did not allow themselves to be provoked by the Argentinians.