Spain capitalises on its successes: chasing an exceptional decade

Spanish football is closing in on a huge financial deal that could reshape its partnership with Adidas. The national teams' remarkable results in recent years have pushed the Spanish federation to demand a contract that reflects their growing status on the international stage.

According to the French website "Foot Mercato", the Spanish Football Federation have opened talks with Adidas over extending their partnership until 2030. The mood is positive, with both sides keen to continue a collaboration that has run since 1991.

Spanish newspaper "AS" report that the federation believe the run of success across their various national teams deserves greater financial recognition, especially now that Spain have become one of the most prominent footballing powers carrying the German brand.

The current contract pays the federation around 20 million euros, plus performance-related bonuses. Now they want a significant increase in the value of the new agreement.

Officials in Spain hope to strike a new deal running from 2027 to 2030, one that reflects the position Spanish football now holds on the global stage.

Talks between the two parties are expected to intensify over the coming days as they thrash out the financial and commercial details. The result could become one of the most prominent national team sponsorship agreements around.











