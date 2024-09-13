This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Manchester United FC v Liverpool FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Premier League
team-logo
St. Mary's Stadium
team-logo
Stream anywhere in the world with SurfShark
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Southampton vs Manchester United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueSouthamptonManchester UnitedSouthampton vs Manchester United

How to watch the Premier League match between Southampton and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After back-to-back losses in the Premier League, Manchester United will take on Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag's men suffered a 3-0 defeat against Liverpool at Old Trafford last weekend, while the Saints also look to return to winning ways from a 3-1 loss at Brentford.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Southampton vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United KingdomTNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+
United StatesFubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Universo, USA Network
AustraliaOptus Sport
CanadaFubo
GermanySky Sports Premier League
IndiaStar Sports Select 1, Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Republic of IrelandSky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky GO
SpainDAZN
ItalySky Sports Uno, Sky Go Italia
NetherlandsViaplay
South AfricaSuperSport

In the UK, the Premier League match between Southampton and Manchester United will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

In the U.S. the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on Universo and USA Network.

Watch Southamton vs Man Utd on Fubo
Stream now

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Southampton vs Manchester United kick-off time & stadium

Date:September 14, 2024
Kick-off time:7:30 am ET / 12:30 pm BST
Venue:St. Mary's Stadium

The Premier League match between Southampton and Manchester United will be played at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England.

It will kick off at 7:30 am ET / 12:30 pm BST on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

Team news & squads

Southampton team news

As for the hosts, Jack Stephens, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Gavin Bazunu are sidelined through their respective injuries.

With Aaron Ramsdale in goal, Adam Armstrong and Ben Brereton Diaz will be paired in attack.

Southampton possible XI: Ramsdale; Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens; Sugawara, Smallbone, Downes, Aribo, Walker-Peters; Armstrong, Brereton Diaz.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ramsdale, McCarthy, Lumley
Defenders:Harwood-Bellis, Edwards, Bednarek, Larios, Manning, Walker-Peters, Bree, Wood, Sugawara, Taylor, Bella-Kotchap
Midfielders:Downes, Aribo, Smallbone, Lallana, Fernandes, Cornet, Fraser, Ugochukwu, Amo-Ameyaw, Dibling
Forwards:Armstrong, Stewart, Brereton Diaz, Archer, Onuachu

Manchester United team news

Leny Yoro is ruled out with a foot injury, while Tyrell Malacia is nursing a knee injury. Mason Mount is also unlikely to make the squad on account of a muscle problem.

Given Mount's expected absence, Bruno Fernandes can start in the number 10 spot with Joshua Zirkzee featuring upfront.

Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw and Rasmus Hojlund are all doubts.

Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, Amad; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkee.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Bayindir, Onana, Heaton
Defenders:Lindelof, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot, Shaw, Evans, Amass
Midfielders:Fernandes, Eriksen, Casemiro, Ugarte, Mainoo, Collyer, Gore
Forwards:Hojlund, Rashford, Zirkzee, Amad, Garnacho, Antony, Wheatley

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Southampton and Manchester United across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
March 12, 2023Manchester United 0-0 SouthamptonPremier League
August 27, 2022Southampton 0-1 Manchester UnitedPremier League
February 12, 2022Manchester United 1-1 SouthamptonPremier League
August 22, 2021Southampton 1-1 Manchester UnitedPremier League
February 3, 2021Manchester United 9-0 SouthamptonPremier League

Useful links

Advertisement