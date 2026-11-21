Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Max Eberl gave a telling response after Jesse Marsch's verbal attack.

Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl has responded to Canada coach Jesse Marsch's criticism of the club over Alphonso Davies' injury.

“We heard what he said, but we won’t respond to it,” Eberl said after Friday evening's 1-1 draw with 1. FC Köln, adding: “If we don’t respond to it, then that is our response.”

Marsch had hit out at the German record champions shortly beforehand. “I don’t get the impression that Bayern Munich give a damn about the Canadian national team – and that’s despite the fact that I know some people there and know how the Germans deal with the national team, especially when it isn’t the German national team,” he told OneSoccer.

Advertisement Advertisement

The former RB Leipzig coach went further: “I like Bayern Munich, but I want them to know: just because we come from Canada doesn’t mean we don’t know what we’re doing or that we’re a bunch of idiots.” The Canadian national team wanted “the best for Alphonso, for Bayern Munich – and for relations.”

Related Topics

Asked about relations with the Canadian association, Eberl replied: “Sometimes silence is better.” Davies had been at the centre of a previous dispute.

Bayern Munich threatened to sue Canada over Alphonso Davies

Davies' cruciate ligament injury in March last year had already strained relations between Bayern and the Canadian Soccer Association. Bayern accused Canada of fielding the left-back in the inconsequential CONCACAF Nations League third-place match against the USA, though Canada had initially given the all-clear.

Advertisement

It was only when Davies returned to the Bavarian capital that the severity of the injury was diagnosed, prompting Bayern boss Jan-Christian Dreesen to threaten legal action . After talks to resolve the matter a few months later, however, Bayern decided against filing a lawsuit.

Getty Images

Alphonso Davies dispute flares up again

The dispute appears to have reignited after Davies tore a muscle fibre in his left hamstring just minutes into his return to the starting line-up after more than 600 days during the recent international break, potentially ruling him out for the rest of the year . The association's initial diagnosis referred somewhat cryptically to a “lower-body injury” before a “mild muscle strain” was diagnosed.

Advertisement

Davies also revealed he had felt “a little pain towards my knee, at the lower end of my hamstring” before the match. The medical staff took it seriously enough to order an MRI scan, which showed no abnormalities.

More bad news for Bayern: Harry Kane and Michael Olise were also injured against Köln . Kane will be out for months. Ismael Saibari and Serge Gnabry remain unavailable, while Luis Diaz is nearing a return.