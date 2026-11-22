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Villarreal issued an official statement on Sunday following their defeat to Barcelona to set the record straight on the rumours that have surrounded their Ivorian player Nicolas Pépé in recent weeks.

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Villarreal's statement followed a stirring Barcelona fightback, with the Catalans overturning a 2-0 deficit against the hosts to win 3-2 and take all three points. After the final whistle, though, attention turned to Pépé, as reports and videos reignited the debate over why he was missing in October/November.

Pépé came on for Santi Comesaña in the 76th minute, by which time Barça already led 3-2. He couldn't save the Yellow Submarine from defeat.

Villarreal said the statement addressed the controversy over Nicolas Pépé's medical condition. Media reports had linked the player's eye surgery to him watching a solar eclipse without protection last summer, a claim the club were quick to deny categorically.

The statement read: "In response to reports recently published in various media outlets, Villarreal CF clarifies that the rumours of any link between Nicolas Pépé's eye surgery and watching the solar eclipse are completely untrue. The surgery was scheduled in advance for reasons unrelated to this event, and the club urges accuracy and responsibility when addressing any matter relating to the health of its players."

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Pépé was out of the Villarreal side during October, sitting out games against Real Madrid, Elche and Valencia before returning to the squad for the Espanyol match after undergoing a medical procedure on his eyes. His absence raised questions about the nature of the injury and how long he'd be out.

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The controversy grew when a video spread on social media showing the Ivorian looking at a solar eclipse last summer without the necessary protection. Some reports linked the footage to the surgery he later underwent, prompting Villarreal to set the record straight and deny any connection between the two.

The club stressed that information about their players' health must be handled with caution. Pépé's procedure, they insisted, had been booked in advance and had nothing to do with the eclipse claims doing the rounds. The aim was simple: end the speculation that followed his appearance against Barcelona.

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In La Liga, the defeat leaves the Yellow Submarine ninth on 15 points. They'd gone two goals up early against the league leaders at the Camp Nou, yet still came away with nothing.

It had been the perfect start. Tajon Buchanan scored in the fifth minute and Tani Oluwaseyi added a second just two minutes later, piling early pressure on the Catalan side. Barcelona hit back after the break with three unanswered goals.

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Victory strengthens Barcelona's grip on top spot. They move on to 36 points, three clear of second-placed Real Madrid, after a thrilling comeback against Villarreal.

Gerard Martín started the fightback in the 57th minute and Fermín López equalised four minutes later. Then, in the 67th minute, Pau Navarro turned a Lamine Yamal cross into his own net to complete the turnaround.

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Worse followed for Villarreal. Navarro picked up a second yellow card in stoppage time and was sent off, capping a miserable game in which they squandered an early lead and buckled under Barcelona's second-half revival.