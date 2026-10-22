Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo reports that Scaloni, who led the Albiceleste to the 2022 World Cup title, is expected to extend his contract until 2030 soon. His current deal expires at the end of December, and the coach and the association have reportedly reached a verbal agreement.

Scaloni had left his future open after the World Cup final defeat (0-1 after extra time) against Spain in July. His comments suggested he was more likely to step down when his contract ended: "I will speak to the association president. I don't know if I have the energy to do it again," the 48-year-old said at the post-final press conference.

If Scaloni had stepped down at the end of his current contract, the two friendlies against Uruguay and Costa Rica scheduled for mid-November would have been his last games in charge. As things stand, the World Cup-winning coach is expected to lead his home country at the 2028 Copa America and the 2030 World Cup.

Lionel Scaloni must lead Argentina without Lionel Messi

Scaloni must now plan without Lionel Messi, who ended his international career after the World Cup last summer. In early October, in a 3-0 friendly win against Benin, the 39-year-old made his farewell appearance.

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Since February 2018, Scaloni has coached the national team, leading Argentina to the 2022 World Cup and two Copa America titles (2021 and 2024). He has overseen 105 Albiceleste matches, winning 81 and losing just ten.