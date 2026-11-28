Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Simone Inzaghi's Al-Hilal are flying. On a tough trip to Al-Ettifaq, the former Inter manager's side won 3-1. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored alongside a brace from Watkins.

The Riyadh side returned to the top of the Saudi Pro League after both title rivals had already won in the round: Retegui and Reijnders' Al-Qadsiah and Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

Inzaghi's side lead with 33 points, two more than either rival, and have now claimed their sixth consecutive victory. That run has put Milinkovic-Savic and his team-mates in pole position for a title they last won in 2023-2024, when Jorge Jesus led the club to triumph.

The season has a long way to run, but the former Lazio coach is more determined than ever to win the Saudi league after his achievements in Serie A with Inter.