Diego Simeone turned his attention to La Liga's return after the international break, previewing Atletico Madrid's trip to Deportivo Alaves and warning just how tough the fixture would be. The Argentine also tackled the player fatigue piling up from a congested calendar, and paid tribute to his compatriot Lionel Messi, freshly retired from international football.

Atletico head to the Mendizorroza stadium tomorrow, Saturday, hunting more positive results. Simeone expects nothing easy, singling out an opponent in fine form, particularly at the back.

Simeone praises Messi and evokes Maradona's legacy

Asked to choose between Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi for a one-off final, Simeone wouldn't separate the two legends. "I will not get into the game of choosing one of them. I had the chance to play with Maradona, but I did not have the chance to play with Messi," he said.

"We Argentines are grateful that we lived through the era of the best players in the history of football," he added. "Messi surpassed every possible limit, and dealt with everything with respect."

Next matches ALA LaLiga 10:15 ATM

There was more. "As an Argentine, I thank him for everything he has given us, but the most important thing is what he taught us about fighting. He taught us that when things go wrong, we must keep moving forward," the Atletico coach continued.

Simeone criticises fixture congestion during the international break

The international break system drew Simeone's scrutiny. He reckons the new format needs proper evaluation, with several of his players having clocked up roughly four matches in the recent window.

"The new experience that has been introduced is good, but it should be evaluated in a way that serves the interest of the players, most of whom played roughly four matches," he said. "We must look at how players can continue to provide enjoyment for the fans, because we are approaching a stage where this spectacle may disappear."

Money, he conceded, drives the whole thing. "It is clear that the matter brings economic benefits for the national teams, but the players should be consulted. We must not forget that what we offer is a show for the fans."

There were upsides to the break too. Simeone explained his squad got a chance to rest and spend time with family, and he could spread out training sessions and rest days with no matches to work around.

Yet he insisted the stoppage disrupts the rhythm of the work. "We will see how this first test is evaluated, and the players should be consulted. For the show to be in proportion to what the public pays, it is essential that the players get rest," he said.

How would he fix the international break? His answer was brisk. "With all due respect, (I am thinking about) Alaves. Let those who have the responsibility to think about it do the thinking."

Julian Alvarez's situation and the return of Barrios and Sorloth

Julian Alvarez earned warm words from his compatriot. "I see him in good shape, enthusiastic, and he has the desire to give everything he has, as he always does. When he is in good shape, he gives us a different dimension in attack," Simeone said.

Pablo Barrios and Alexander Sorloth also featured in his thoughts. Both are working well, he confirmed, with Barrios having started training last week.

"They are working very well, and they will take part in the match. We hope they give their best, as each of them gives us different options in play," he said.

Simeone signed off by hammering home the challenge Alaves pose. They have conceded the fewest goals in the competition, and he praised the work of their coach Kike Sanchez Flores, especially at the back, ahead of the awaited encounter at Mendizorroza.