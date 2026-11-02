Atlético Madrid face a brutal week. Diego Simeone's side have two heavyweight clashes waiting for them, against Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Bayern visit the Spanish capital tomorrow, Tuesday, in the Champions League, before the Barcelona battle next Sunday in matchday 12 of La Liga.

Citing "Marca", the Sport newspaper reported that Simeone faces a dilemma over Cuti Romero that could decide the outcome of both fixtures.

Romero is central to all of this. The Argentine defender returned to the squad for last Saturday's match against Levante, having recovered from the physical problems that kept him out against Stuttgart and Deportivo La Coruña.

Yet he did not play a single minute in the win over Levante.

Today, Monday, the player trained in the gym once again, just as he did the day after the Levante match. That only deepens the doubts about his fitness and his readiness to start against Bayern Munich.

With the defender missing out on the on-pitch work in today's session, every sign points to Simeone not risking him, though a few minutes off the bench against Bayern remain possible.

Simeone may instead keep Cuti back for Sunday, when Atlético will have to find a way to stop Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.

Managing Romero's minutes is the priority. The club want to avoid any physical setback during a week that throws two of the hardest tests imaginable at the Madrid side.

There is also his injury record over recent seasons to weigh up. Simeone will surely factor it in, and it may push him to spread out the defender's minutes and save him for Barcelona.

Either way, having him available is a big boost for Atlético before two of the season's toughest games.

Ultimately, Simeone must weigh the risks carefully and decide when he will need the Argentine defender most.

Two opponents with enormous attacking firepower, a few short days between the fixtures: managing Cuti Romero's minutes may prove one of the most important calls Atlético Madrid make all week.