Lionel Messi was missing from the list of stars who lined up to bid farewell to Cristiano Ronaldo after his international retirement announcement with Portugal, and his absence sparked wide debate among fans. The Al-Nassr star, after all, had taken a very different stance when "the Flea" himself retired.

Ronaldo stunned everyone by calling time on his international career the day before yesterday, Thursday, even with his dispute with coach Jorge Jesus on the mend. A wave of praise and appreciation poured in from former teammates and rivals. One name was conspicuously absent: Messi.

Ronaldo led the tributes when Messi retired: so where's the reply?

Messi's silence stings all the more because Ronaldo was front and centre among the stars sending messages of support and respect to the Argentine on the sidelines of his farewell match.

On 7 October, hours after Messi's last match with Argentina against Benin, the Inter Miami star wrote a farewell message to the country's fans. Ronaldo surprised him with a touching comment.

Messi wrote on Instagram: "Yesterday's match was my last, and I already miss wearing the sky blue and white shirt. I know I am making the right decision. It was an amazing journey, full of joys as well as some sorrows, but I am certain that every step I took was worth it."

Ronaldo's comment came: "Leo, so many years defending your country, and a story that will remain forever. All my respect for what you achieved with Argentina. A hug."

It wasn't the first gesture from the Portuguese towards his historic rival. He also made a point of offering his condolences when Messi's father died.

On 12 August, Messi posted a lengthy message expressing his grief at the loss of his father. Ronaldo reached out with words of support.

"A big hug to you and your loved ones in this difficult moment, Leo. Stay strong," Ronaldo wrote at the time.

As of the time of writing, Messi has offered nothing similar in return.

For nearly two decades, Ronaldo and Messi sat at the top of individual competition in world football. The Portuguese was crowned Ballon d'Or winner five times, while Messi claimed the prize on eight occasions.

Their direct rivalry burned hottest across nine years between 2009 and 2018, when they led the two poles of the Clasico, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Football stars bid farewell to Ronaldo

The tributes to Ronaldo arrived thick and fast once he announced his international retirement. Among the first to react were Neymar da Silva and James Rodriguez, who both hailed him as "a legend".

Vinicius Junior kept it brief but striking: "Forever number 1".

Plenty of Ronaldo's former teammates and rivals joined the send-off. Sergio Ramos reacted with humour, wishing him an enjoyable new chapter, while Rio Ferdinand reached back for shared memories with the line: "It was like a movie, brother."

Pepe insisted that what Ronaldo gave the game goes beyond football itself. One of the most personal messages came from former Portugal and Manchester United teammate Nani.

Grateful to have shared part of Ronaldo's career, Nani noted that his legacy inspired generations of players before saluting the Portugal captain.

Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, Marcelo and Thibaut Courtois also joined the list of those paying tribute.